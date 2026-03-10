PSB 2025 Women With Spark honorees announced

The Women With Spark award celebrates outstanding women who are making a meaningful impact in the powersports industry. These leaders, innovators, and trailblazers drive growth, foster community, and inspire the next generation through their expertise, dedication, and vision. Recognizing their achievements highlights the essential contributions women make in shaping the future of powersports, encouraging inclusivity, innovation, and leadership across the industry.

The PSB 2025 Women With Spark honorrees were recognized at an awards reception on Jan. 19. (Photos: Rich Schmitt’s Photography)

Chrystal Banz

Business Development Manager, American Landmaster

Chrystal Banz has leveraged her expertise to support dealer growth, streamline operations, and build lasting relationships. Her strategic vision and dedication to excellence contribute directly to dealership success while inspiring her colleagues across the powersports industry.

Courtney Bernhard

Partner, Performance Brokerage Services

Courtney Bernhard, partner with Performance Brokerage Services, accepts her award from PSB Editor-in-Chief Brendan Baker.

Courtney Bernhard brings leadership, insight, and innovation to Performance Brokerage Services, helping clients optimize dealership operations and navigate complex market challenges. Her strategic guidance drives measurable results and strengthens the broader powersports community.

Sydney Black

Marketing Coordinator, Simply Ride

Sydney Black has elevated Simply Ride’s marketing presence through creative, story-driven communications, strong community engagement, and careful management of online reputation. Her initiatives drove a 50% increase in website traffic in 2024 and helped position Simply Ride as Minnesota’s Best Powersports Dealership three years running.

Terry Candy

General Manager, Uncharted Adventures

Terry Candy, general manager of Uncharted Adventures.

Terry Candy has leveraged operational insight and leadership to optimize dealership performance, strengthen teams, and deliver measurable business growth, embodying the Women With Spark ethos of excellence and impact.

Andrea Chappell

General Manager, BMW Motorcycles of Grand Rapids

Andrea Chappell has demonstrated strong leadership at BMW Motorcycles of Grand Rapids, overseeing operations, growing sales, and elevating customer experience. Her vision and dedication make her an influential figure in the local powersports community.

Erin Giles

Business Account Executive, Torque Group

Erin Giles builds lasting relationships with dealerships, providing guidance, training, and support that directly accelerate performance. Her dedication, industry knowledge, and collaborative approach make her a trusted resource and an exceptional representative of the Women With Spark spirit.

Caroline Ho

Senior Director of Engineering, Octane

Caroline Ho led key technology improvements in 2024, including the launch of Dealer Portal 2.0 and Prequal Flex, helping dealerships close deals faster, reach more customers, and improve workflow efficiency. Her leadership ensures seamless tech integration and ongoing support for dealers while mentoring junior engineers and driving innovation that strengthens the powersports industry.

Candy Hunter

Owner, WOW Motorcycles

Candy Hunter has spent over 30 years building WOW Motorcycles in Marietta, Georgia, into a global hub for motorcycle enthusiasts. From shipping bikes to more than 50 countries to supporting three generations of local riders, Candy has combined entrepreneurial vision with hands-on expertise, cementing her reputation as a longtime trailblazer in powersports.

Colleen Klaers

Accounting, Simply Ride

In 2024, Colleen Klaers guided Simply Ride through multiple financial and operational transitions, including system migrations to QuickBooks Online and Lightspeed. Her expertise ensures smooth operations while modeling resilience, accountability, and positivity, making her a steady anchor for the dealership’s culture and growth.

Chelsey Ladd

Director of Dealer Support, Torque Group

Chelsey Ladd oversees dealer support operations at Torque Group, implementing programs to improve onboarding, training, and operational efficiency. Her leadership has strengthened dealer networks, streamlined processes, and empowered teams to achieve measurable business results.

Doris Lee

SVP, Outdoor Marketing Leader, Synchrony

Doris Lee leads Synchrony’s outdoor marketing initiatives, focusing on expanding brand visibility, fostering customer engagement, and creating innovative campaigns that drive measurable results. Her strategic approach has strengthened dealer partnerships, increased market share, and elevated the visibility of powersports marketing in an evolving landscape.

Jackie Lewis

Director of Sales Operations and Dealer Success, Torque Group

Jackie Lewis provides unparalleled support to dealerships nationwide, sharing her expertise and ensuring dealers achieve operational and financial success. Her long tenure, dedication, and collaborative leadership make her a backbone of the Torque Group and an influential mentor across the industry.

Stephanie Luehmann

Administrative & Executive Assistant, Simply Ride

Stephanie Luehmann has enhanced operational efficiency at Simply Ride by streamlining executive tasks and fostering cross-team collaboration. Her approachable attitude, proactive support, and leadership through influence make her a rising star with measurable impact on dealership culture and operations.

Paulina Matel

Financial Adviser/Vice President, The Stanek-Haack Group at Morgan Stanley

Paulina Matel combines financial expertise with strategic insight to guide powersports businesses and individuals in achieving long-term financial goals. Her advisory role strengthens dealer growth strategies, investment planning, and operational sustainability, while her leadership and mentorship inspire confidence in clients and colleagues alike.

Ashley McIntyre

Rider, Moto El Paso

Ashley McIntyre, who at 14, completed a motorcycle ride across America from Chihuahua, Mexico, to Saskatchewan, Canada, in under 56 hours.

At just 14 years old, Ashley McIntyre completed a motorcycle ride across America from Chihuahua, Mexico, to Saskatchewan, Canada, in under 56 hours. Her journey set a new world record for the youngest person to ride a motorcycle across the U.S. and Canada, demonstrating courage, skill, and determination that inspire riders everywhere. Her father owns the Moto El Paso dealership, where Ashley has grown up immersed in the powersports world.

Carrie Nigh

Account Sales Executive, Velocity Dealer Services

Carrie Nigh drives dealer success at Velocity Dealer Services by managing key accounts, identifying growth opportunities, and delivering solutions that optimize operations. Her dedication, client-focused approach, and ability to build strong partnerships make her a valued leader in the powersports community.

Megan Orth

Sales Specialist, River City Pro Motorsports

Megan Orth has transformed workflows, improved communication, and elevated customer satisfaction at River City Pro Motorsports. Her passion, problem-solving skills, and people-first leadership have strengthened the dealership’s performance while inspiring a culture of collaboration and accountability.

Linda Reinhart

Entrepreneur, Owner & Operator, Zdeno Cycle

Linda Reinhart advanced Zdeno Cycle as one of Canada’s leading independent motorcycle businesses, expanding services, increasing tire and parts sales, launching a community hub, and overhauling the online business model. Her technical expertise, resilience, and visionary leadership make her a trailblazer in a male-dominated industry.

Linda Reinhart, owner and operator of Zdeno Cycle in Canada.

Angela Render

Comptroller, Torque Group

Angela Render manages financial operations at Torque Group, ensuring accuracy, efficiency, and compliance. Her leadership in financial oversight, process improvement, and strategic planning strengthens the company’s performance while supporting dealer success and team development.

Zully Sherpinskas

Sales Lead & Training Supervisor, Flip My Cycle

Zully Sherpinskas, sales lead and training supervisor at Flip My Cycle.

Zully Sherpinskas developed a five-day training program that reduced onboarding time by ten days and drove 15% month-over-month sales growth despite reduced staffing. Her integrity, empathy, and mentorship have made her a trusted leader, empowering trainees and enhancing dealership performance.

Brittany Smith

Marketing Manager, Thumper Fab

Brittany Smith, marketing manager at Thumpher Fab.

Brittany Smith leads marketing initiatives for Thumper Fab, creating campaigns that drive engagement, increase brand awareness, and strengthen dealer partnerships. Her creativity, strategic insight, and execution skills have delivered measurable results, establishing her as a rising leader in powersports marketing.

Kinlee Wooden

Powersports Account Representative, Young Powersports

Kinlee Wooden has driven marketing initiatives that boosted Young Powersports’ revenues by over 23% month-over-month across multiple locations. From grassroots events to large-scale campaigns, her creativity, work ethic, and leadership have positioned dealerships for growth while strengthening community connections.