Dealership brokerage firm Performance Brokerage Services and its Powersports Division will be in attendance, as well as hold a speaking session, at the 2026 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference, Jan. 18–20 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida

Hosted by Powersports Business, the Accelerate Conference brings together dealership owners, operators, and industry leaders for two days of education, insight, and strategic discussion focused on the future of the powersports industry.

Throughout the conference, PBS’ Powersports Division will be available to meet with attendees to discuss buy-sell advisory services, current market conditions, dealership valuations, and long-term exit planning. With decades of experience advising powersports dealers in transactions across North America, PBS provides confidential, experience-driven guidance tailored to each client’s unique goals.

Securing your legacy

In addition to participating in the conference, Courtney Bernhard, partner of the Harley-Davidson & Powersports Division for PBS, will present an educational speaking session designed to help powersports dealers better understand the value of their businesses and plan for a successful transition.

Session Title: Maximize the Value of Your Business and Build Your Exit Roadmap

Date & Time: Jan. 19, 2026 | 1:30 PM

Location: Horizons Ballroom, Wyndham Lake Buena Vista

This session will explore the key factors that influence dealership value, common challenges dealers face when preparing for a sale, and practical steps owners can take, whether they are years away from a transaction or actively planning an exit.

Dealers attending the Accelerate Conference who are considering buying or selling a powersports dealership, or who would like a clearer understanding of today’s market, are encouraged to connect with the Performance Brokerage Services team during the event. Private, no-obligation conversations are offered to discuss acquisition criteria, succession planning, market trends, and valuations.

Over the last five years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of nearly 400 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America.