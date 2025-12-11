Accelerate set to deliver leadership, learning and cross-industry insight in Orlando

Powersports and marine leaders will converge in Orlando Jan. 18–20 as Powersports Business Accelerate and Boating Industry Elevate return as a combined summit at the Wyndham Lake Buena Vista Disney Springs Resort.

Organizers say the 2026 edition is designed for one purpose: helping dealers step back from the day-to-day grind and gain the clarity needed for a fast-changing market.

“This isn’t just a series of breakout sessions — they’re leadership gatherings about perspective, innovation and community,” says Powersports Business Editor-in-Chief Brendan Baker. “We’re looking at what’s happening in the market right now and how dealers should position themselves for the year ahead.”

Different kind of dealer event

Unlike large trade shows, Accelerate is intentionally intimate. No expo floor, no rushed aisle conversations — just direct access to presenters, panelists, and peers.

“It eliminates all the barriers of a trade show,” Baker adds. “Nobody’s trying to sell you something. It’s about profits, processes, and real conversations.”

Boating Industry Editor Madelyn Hubbard said first-time attendees quickly understand the difference.

The cross-industry format is also a unique draw.

“It’s rare for a boat dealer from Ohio to sit down with a powersports dealer from Idaho and realize they’re dealing with the same challenges,” adds Conference MC David Gee. “There’s value in community and in learning from each other.”

New for 2026

Organizers say this year’s agenda is among the strongest yet:

Finance Panel: Led by Foothills Motorsports’ Harrison Herron (moderated by Brendan Baker) diving into F&I trends, credit approvals, rate volatility and current pain points.

Led by Foothills Motorsports’ Harrison Herron (moderated by Brendan Baker) diving into F&I trends, credit approvals, rate volatility and current pain points. Digital Retail & AI: Sessions on maximizing website leads, improving response time, and leveraging AI for dealership operations.

Sessions on maximizing website leads, improving response time, and leveraging AI for dealership operations. Dealer Operations: How to optimize processes and set up for a more competitive 2026. Max Materne also returns to tell the tale of the Turnaround Project and how dealers can do the same.

How to optimize processes and set up for a more competitive 2026. Max Materne also returns to tell the tale of the Turnaround Project and how dealers can do the same. Joint Opening Session: Return of Elliot Eisenberg, “The Bowtie Economist,” with his high-energy “laughs and graphs” economic outlook for tariffs, interest rates and demand.

Return of Elliot Eisenberg, “The Bowtie Economist,” with his high-energy “laughs and graphs” economic outlook for tariffs, interest rates and demand. Cross-Industry Leadership Panel: Including CRA Boats President Keith Younger and Moto Morini’s Chris McGee, offering perspectives from both sides of the recreation market.

Awards night returns

Monday evening will again feature the Powersports Business Honors Awards, recognizing standout achievements across the industry:

Women With Spark

Under 40

Best-in-Class Dealerships

On the Elevate side, the Boating Industry Top 100 will celebrate the nation’s leading marine retailers.

Facing a reshaping industry

Gee will also deliver a closing keynote centered on the major forces reshaping 2026 retail — economic pressure, demographic shifts, inventory build-ups, cooling leads, and the rise of AI.

“It’s not just a headwind — it’s a full reshaping of our industry,” Gee notes. “If your strategy is to ‘wait it out,’ you may find yourself permanently on the sideline.”

Why dealers should register now

Organizers say the real value of Accelerate comes from what isn’t printed on the schedule — the conversations over meals, the shared frustrations, the problem-solving, the “group therapy” effect.

“You’ll walk away with pages of ideas and new friends,” Gee shares. “Your presence doesn’t just help your dealership — your experience helps move the entire industry forward.”

Registration is open now for the Jan. 18–20 event in Orlando.