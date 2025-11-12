The Turn Around Project — Episode 5: Rebirth

By Max Materne

This article originally appeared in the November issue of Powersports Business.

September was different. When we finished August’s books, the math was clear: we’d already done it. The challenge was to save this store from bleeding out and get it to break even in 90 days. Most people told me it was impossible. But we pulled it off in 60.

And here’s the thing: we didn’t do it with a silver bullet. We did it by studying every moving piece, creating a plan, building a vision, and executing it with the team. We cut where we had to, sure. But more importantly, we inspired people to lean in again: underperformers to find better fits elsewhere, good team members to become great, partners to invest in us again, and customers to give us another chance.

That’s the real heartbeat of a turnaround. It’s not about one person at the top. It’s about a team deciding that change is worth it.

Survival isn’t the goal

Early on, I realized something important: you can’t “turn around” an operation by just shrinking expenses until it limps along. Anyone can cut a store into submission. But all that does is slow the inevitable demise.

A true turnaround isn’t just about survival — it’s about rebuilding strength. It’s like recovering from an illness: cutting expenses is triage, keeping the body alive. But if you stop there, you’re still weak. To really thrive, you must build the muscles back. You must create momentum. You must grow. That became our focus in September.

From survive to thrive

We marked the milestone the only way that made sense — with a party. Not as a finish line. Not as a surrender. But as a starter pistol — the signal that the real work was just beginning.

The biggest turning point came when the dealership’s owner saw a light at the end of the tunnel. For the first time in a long time, there was a clear plan, measurable progress, and a vision that made sense. That clarity brought confidence — and that confidence brought inspiration. He could finally see a future worth investing in. So, he did. He reinvested in the business, doubled down on the team, and funded the next chapter of growth.

And yes — growth takes financial commitment. It takes grit. It takes showing up day after day when the results haven’t caught up yet. But when you’ve got a vision, a plan, and partners who know the way up — partners who can share the weight — the climb stops feeling impossible. It starts feeling like progress.

So, we got to work on the changes our riders asked for:

Hosting more events and group rides

Communicating more directly and more often

Renovating the service department

Growing and training the team

Dropping the labor rate by $20/hour

We rolled it all out through our new free membership program, because “belonging” changes the relationship. A “customer” gets a transactional email. A “member” gets invited into something they’re part of — something that feels like theirs. That shift matters.

Financially, it worked too. For example, the labor discount applied only to customer-pay work, which meant the department stayed strong while riders saw more value than ever. What started as a turnaround was officially becoming a rebirth.

Reflection and next steps

After working with hundreds of dealerships over the past nine years, I can say without hesitation — this one was in the worst shape of them all. And for me, it wasn’t just a professional challenge; it was a deeply personal one. I had built this place once before. I’d poured two decades of my life into it. So, walking back in and seeing it struggling was emotional, humbling, and at times, overwhelming. But it also made for one hell of a story.

To everyone who followed along — cheering us on, sending encouragement, and occasionally serving as my unofficial therapists — thank you. This project was as much yours as it was mine. And that’s what makes it powerful. Because if we could turn this store around, we could help you turn yours around, too.

That’s what my team and I at Ownex are here for: to give dealerships the clarity, tools, and insight to move from chaos to cohesion — from merely surviving to truly leading. Because in this business, you don’t just need a quick fix. You need a road map.

As far as our commitment to this dealership… this isn’t the end of the story — it’s the beginning of the next chapter. The “turnaround” phase is complete, and now comes the part I’m most excited about: transforming this store into what we believe is the dealership of the future — one built entirely around the “OWNership EXperience.”

Every system, process, role, and piece of software will be restructured with that single focus in mind: helping riders feel supported, connected, and valued long after the sale — ultimately extending and enriching the customer lifecycle.

We’re setting up our Ownex offices right here above the showroom — experimenting, innovating, measuring, and refining. Testing bold ideas, keeping what works, and letting go of what doesn’t.

And for the benefit of the entire dealer network, I’ll keep sharing our journey — not as The Turn Around Project — but as something new: The Dealer Lab. A space to test real strategies in real time and share what truly moves the needle.

For you, maybe this is the time to start your own 90-day roadmap. Whether it’s running a DELV Analysis, building a custom plan, or joining a network of dealers committed to accountability and growth — we’re ready to help.

We’re selecting six dealerships to go through this same process — to rebuild, evolve, and come out stronger and more profitable on the other side. You should come be a part of it.