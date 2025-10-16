The Turn Around Project: Episode 4 — Rebuilding trust, finding our leader

By Max Materne

This article originally appeared in the October issue of Powersports Business

Starting off August was tough. July’s numbers were bad, and August is always slower. We needed momentum — fast. And somehow, we caught a little air. That first week, we had already lined up four deals, and for the first time in weeks, the store felt hopeful.

To keep the spark alive, we launched our first mass email campaign through Chester River Consulting. It said:

Moto Julia is back under original and local management. We’re here to rebuild the kind of shop riders truly want — and that starts with listening. Got a minute? Tell us what you’ve loved, what you haven’t, and what you’d like to see next. We’re designing this place for you.

Each recipient was sent to an anonymous survey, segmented by customer type: loyals (top 20% ELV), neutrals (middle 50%), vulnerables (bottom 30%), and non-unit buyers (service/parts history only). As responses rolled in, I kept catching myself staring at the screen like it was a Magic 8 Ball. What would they say? What did we need to build next?

This isn’t just a turnaround. It’s product-market fit — not for bikes, but for experience. We’re not just a dealership. We’re in the lifestyle business. And if we’re serious about being a rider-first operation, we have to design around the ride.

Lesson in listening

One response stood out: a furious customer swearing that they would never return. Instead of brushing it off, I called him.

The issue? A damaged accessory. The return process was fumbled. First, we said no. Then we offered a 20% restocking fee. Then 10%. Then still billed him 20%.

“How much do you believe you’re owed?” I asked. “$80.”

I refunded his card and told him the truth: We’re trying to do better. We’d love the chance to regain your trust.

Weeks later, he emailed again — but this time, not to complain. He told me he regretted the bike. It wasn’t comfortable. He really wanted a different model — one that cost $8,000 more.

We talked it through. Seat options. Frame geometry. Forum threads. We explored every possible fix. Then he asked, “What would y’all give me on trade?”

He came in with his wife and friends. They traded the bike. Bought the one he really wanted. Everyone of them left wearing Moto Julia shirts and thanking us for the experience.

All while our A/C was out (another crazy, unexpected issue), and the showroom was sweltering.

Dread

Despite that win, a familiar weight crept in. Tight chest. Sleepless nights. Fear that I may not be able to get out of this, may not be able to find the unicorn of a GM to step in and take over. I can’t just walk out without a true leader to hand the keys over to. Maybe I’m stuck?

Then one night, as I watched the sun rise in sleepless anxiety, it hit me: John Franco.

I met John back in 2014 when he walked into the store offering his motorcycle fabrication services. We started building custom bikes together. His resume? Wild. He owned a national exhaust manufacturing company, built bikes from the frame up, and worked with me on some of our most ambitious builds. He was even the first person I told when I found out I was going to be a dad.

A few months ago, just days after I agreed to take the dealership back, John called. “Is it true?” he asked. We discussed the vision, the risks, and the workload. I half-joked, “You want to run this place?”

“No,” he laughed. Fair enough. But that sleepless night, something changed. I realized: John is the guy. He just didn’t know it yet.

A few days later, we were catching up on the progress. And before I could bring up the opportunity, he asked me for the job.

But I couldn’t just give it to him. This role mattered too much — to the staff, to the riders, and to the city. They had to choose him, too.

Picking our leader

At the next team meeting, I asked the staff, ‘What do you need in a leader?’

Their answers: Respect. Clarity. Empathy. Accountability. Integrity.

Later that day, I met with the largest motorcycle club in our region and asked them the same question: What do you look for in a community partner?

We made a list. Then, candidates were brought in — they were introduced to the team and measured against the list.

And to my great relief, they picked John, too.

He started a few days later — almost exactly halfway through our 90-day turnaround. Until then, it was about survival: cutting expenses, increasing margin, and stabilizing operations. Now, we can shift gears.

From survive to thrive

With John on board, we finally had room to grow. We could chase volume. We could rebuild culture. We could start planning what would become our defining event:

Moto Julia’s Rebirth

Locally Owned | Rider Focused

John’s not just a GM — he’s vesting equity. He’s now an owner. I warned him it would be brutal. I told him it would be long hours, high stress, and total commitment.

He signed up anyway.

Because that’s what it takes. Not someone chasing a title. Someone chasing responsibility. Someone who cares, even when it’s hard.

John’s first three days

Day 1 — Our service adviser gives notice.

Day 2 — A subcontractor breaks into the safe and steals cash.

Day 3 — Roofers start a repair… and a thunderstorm floods the showroom.

I turned to John and said, “You can still quit.”

He just smiled and said, “I know what I signed up for.”

