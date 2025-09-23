Latest Issue

October 2025

The StaffSeptember 23, 2025

The October issue of Powersports Business has arrived!

In our October issue, we examined Sonic’s record-setting motorcycle sales at Sturgis, several Harley-Davidson dealerships selling in Chicago and Iowa, and BRP’s second-quarter financial results that exceeded expectations. We also celebrate Simply Ride for being voted the No. 1 motorcycle dealership in Minnesota, Yamaha’s huge 2026 off-road vehicle rollout, Arctic Cat’s snowmobile reveal at Hay Days, and other dealer-focused news.

PowerSports Business October Cover
Read Now

Highlights of the October 2025 issue of Powersports Business include:

  • MIC Rallies Against Tariffs
  • EV’s: Opportunity or Bust?
  • Boost Morale During Tough Quarters
  • Off-Road Growth Market
  • Solid-State Battery Demoed on a Ducati
  • And more!
Subscribe to Powersports Business

Tags
The StaffSeptember 23, 2025

Related Articles

Powersports Business April 2025-Cover

April 2025

April 3, 2025
PSB March 2025 -Cover

March 2025

March 6, 2025
PSB-November 2024-Cover

November 2024

October 29, 2024
PowerSports Business Oct 2024

October 2024

September 24, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also
Close
Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.