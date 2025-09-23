Latest Issue
In our October issue, we examined Sonic’s record-setting motorcycle sales at Sturgis, several Harley-Davidson dealerships selling in Chicago and Iowa, and BRP’s second-quarter financial results that exceeded expectations. We also celebrate Simply Ride for being voted the No. 1 motorcycle dealership in Minnesota, Yamaha’s huge 2026 off-road vehicle rollout, Arctic Cat’s snowmobile reveal at Hay Days, and other dealer-focused news.
Highlights of the October 2025 issue of Powersports Business include:
- MIC Rallies Against Tariffs
- EV’s: Opportunity or Bust?
- Boost Morale During Tough Quarters
- Off-Road Growth Market
- Solid-State Battery Demoed on a Ducati
- And more!