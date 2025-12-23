Orlando Power Week event one month out: Resetting strategy for dealers in 2026

As powersports dealers head into 2026, many are doing so after a difficult and transitional year. Margins have tightened, inventory strategies are under scrutiny, leads have softened in some markets, and shifting interest rates, credit conditions, staffing challenges and consumer expectations continue to test dealership operations.

Against that backdrop, Powersports Business Accelerate 2026, held Jan. 18–20 at the Wyndham Lake Buena Vista Disney Springs Resort in Orlando, is positioning itself as a strategic reset for the year ahead. Once again, Accelerate will run alongside Boating Industry Elevate, bringing together powersports and marine dealers for a combined leadership summit focused on strategy, peer learning, and practical execution.

Rather than a traditional trade show, organizers describe Accelerate and Elevate as a deliberate pause from day-to-day dealership pressure — a setting designed to help dealers step back, reassess, and prepare for what’s next.

Built for conversation, not commotion

Accelerate intentionally avoids the scale and distractions of a large expo floor. There are no aisles of booths or competing noise, allowing attendees to focus on discussion, education, and connection.

“It eliminates all the barriers of a trade show,” says Brendan Baker, editor-in-chief of Powersports Business. “Nobody’s trying to sell you something. It’s about profits, processes and real conversations.”

That smaller, more intimate format is central to the event’s value proposition. Speakers and panelists are accessible, and conversations often continue well beyond scheduled sessions.

“Everybody is accessible,” says Madelyn Hubbard, managing editor of Boating Industry. “You can show up with questions and get real answers from people who’ve lived it.”

Cross-industry insight on shared challenges

One defining element of Accelerate and Elevate is the cross-industry format. While marine and powersports dealers sell different products, many face the same operational and economic pressures — from inventory management and staffing to financing, digital retail and succession planning.

“It’s rare for a boat dealer from Ohio to sit down with a powersports dealer from Idaho and realize they’re dealing with the exact same challenges,” says David Gee, event master of ceremonies. “There’s value in learning from each other.”

That shared perspective often surfaces solutions that dealers can adapt directly to their own businesses.

Agenda shaped by today’s realities

The 2026 agenda reflects what dealers are facing right now, with sessions focused on finance, operations, digital retail, leadership, and economic conditions.

Dr. Elliot Eisenberg, known as “The Bowtie Economist,” will deliver the 2026 Economic Forecast.

Monday’s general session opens with economist Dr. Elliot Eisenberg, known as “The Bowtie Economist,” who will deliver the 2026 Economic Forecast, translating macroeconomic trends — including interest rates, tariffs, housing and consumer confidence — into practical insights dealers can use to plan inventory, staffing and capital investments.

A cross-industry leadership panel follows, featuring executives from powersports and marine brands, including Chris McGee, COO of Moto Morini USA, offering perspective on market conditions, dealer relations and brand strategy heading into the new year.

Dealer-focused sessions dive deeper into real-world execution. A finance panel led by Harrison Heron of Foothills Motorsports will address F&I performance, lender behavior, rate volatility, and current credit challenges. Another standout session, “The Turnaround Project,” features Max Materne of Ownex.io, who shares a candid account of a 90-day attempt to stabilize and improve a struggling dealership.

Additional programming covers workforce development, succession planning and dealership valuation, including a session on securing long-term legacy and exit strategies.

Sales, marketing and AI in focus

Digital retail, data and artificial intelligence play a prominent role in the 2026 agenda. Sessions explore improving website lead performance, response times, CRM usage and where AI is creating real operational efficiencies — versus unnecessary noise.

Former Honda Powerhouse manager Mike Korson of Ready2Ride will share how he scaled unit sales using SEO, Google optimization and CRM integration, offering a tactical roadmap dealers can apply immediately.

Another session, “The Customer of 2026,” examines how AI is already reshaping sales, service, inventory management and customer experience across dealerships.

Recognition and leadership

Accelerate also serves as a stage to recognize leadership and excellence across the industry. Monday evening features the Powersports Business Honors Awards, celebrating Best-in-Class Dealerships, Under 40 and Women With Spark recipients. Concurrently, Boating Industry will host its Top 100 Awards Gala by invitation.

Tuesday’s programming shifts toward culture and leadership, beginning with “Power Up Your Workplace Culture,” followed by a Women in the Power Trades panel highlighting executive insights and career development strategies.

Looking ahead to a reshaped industry

The event concludes with a closing keynote from David Gee of 3 Second Selling, addressing the forces reshaping retail in 2026 — economic pressure, demographic shifts, inventory challenges, cooling leads and the growing influence of AI.

“It’s not just a headwind — it’s a full reshaping of our industry,” Gee says. “If your strategy is to ‘wait it out,’ you may find yourself permanently on the sideline.”

With the event just weeks away, registration momentum is building as dealers look to start 2026 with clarity and direction.

“You’ll walk away with pages of ideas and new friends,” Gee says. “Your presence doesn’t just help your dealership — your experience helps move the entire industry forward.”

For dealers navigating uncertainty and transition, Accelerate and Elevate 2026 aim to provide something increasingly valuable: time to think, peers to lean on and perspective to lead.

Power Week sponsors include:

More information and registration details are available at powersportsbusiness.com/accelerate.