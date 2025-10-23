Powersports Business (PSB) announced that economist Dr. Elliot Eisenberg, Ph.D., will return as the keynote speaker for the 2026 Accelerate Conference, taking place January 19–21 in Orlando, Florida. Eisenberg’s signature mix of humor, data, and real-world insight has made him a favorite among attendees in previous years, and his return underscores the event’s focus on helping dealers and industry professionals prepare for the economic year ahead.

Dr. Eisenberg will open PSB’s Accelerate conference on Monday morning, Jan. 19, setting the tone for three days of dealer education, networking, and market insight. (Photo: Econ70.com)

Eisenberg, known to audiences as “The Bowtie Economist,” is the founder of Graphs and Laughs, where he delivers entertaining, data-driven presentations that make complex economic trends accessible—and actionable. His keynote will open the conference on Monday morning, Jan. 19, setting the tone for three days of dealer education, networking, and market insight.

“We’re thrilled to have Elliot back on the Accelerate stage,” says Brendan Baker, editor-in-chief of Powersports Business. “His ability to translate economic forces into practical takeaways for powersports dealers is unmatched. He brings clarity and humor to topics that impact every segment of the industry.”

Eisenberg holds a B.A. in economics with first-class honors from McGill University in Montreal, and both a Master’s and Ph.D. in public policy from Syracuse University. Before launching Graphs and Laughs, he served as a Senior Economist with the National Association of Home Builders in Washington, D.C. He is also the creator of the first nationally recognized multifamily stock index and has authored more than 85 economic articles.

Known for delivering "economic insights without the boredom," Eisenberg will use his keynote to explore market conditions, consumer spending trends, and what dealers can expect from the broader U.S. economy in 2026. (Photo: Econ70.com)

His daily commentary, “Econ70,” reaches more than 30,000 readers each morning and is a favorite among business leaders and association executives.

Known for delivering “economic insights without the boredom,” Eisenberg will use his keynote to explore market conditions, consumer spending trends, and what dealers can expect from the broader U.S. economy in 2026.

The Powersports Business Accelerate Conference, now entering its fifth year, has become a must-attend event for dealership owners, general managers, and industry partners. The 2026 edition returns to Orlando with an expanded agenda featuring sessions on digital marketing, dealership operations, F&I performance, and OEM engagement — plus the always-popular networking receptions and sponsor showcases.

Early-bird registration for Accelerate 2026 is open now, offering discounted rates for dealers who sign up before November 30. Sponsorship opportunities are also available for companies looking to connect directly with dealership decision-makers.

For more information or to register, visit www.powersportsbusiness.com/accelerate.