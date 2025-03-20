PSB honors the 2025 Women With Spark winners

The following women were chosen as our 2025 Women With Spark winners based on nominations from one of their peers. Women With Spark was created to celebrate the amazing work of women in the industry who are rising to the top in their respective roles. These award winners work in dealerships, technology, services, and manufacturing.

The awards acknowledge the excellence the recipients bring to work every day in this great industry of ours. These amazing women set the bar high for themselves and help others around them to be better at what they do, and their peers have noticed them. Please consider nominating a peer or your dealership in one of our award categories for 2026.

Here are the winners who were honored at a ceremony during our Accelerate Conference in Charlotte, North Carolina, in January:

KELLY ALLAIN | EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT, CXI, & INTERNET SALES | AMERICAN ROAD GROUP

Kelly Allain’s expertise spans business development, customer service, and telecommunications, while her team building and leadership skills foster a collaborative and supportive environment that produce growth and development among her colleagues. She is an innovative thinker, excelling at data analysis and customer retention, and is a great motivator. She leads by example, staying positive and approachable, and communicates clearly to ensure alignment with goals. Her dedication to personal and professional development helps her team thrive and contributes to the dealership group’s high performance and growth. “I had the pleasure of meeting Kelly in person at the PSB event in Dallas… I was impressed by her genuine curiosity and her willingness to listen and offer valuable advice … are exactly what this industry needs more of,” her nominator said.

CHRYSTAL BANZ | STORE MANAGER | CYCLE REFINERY

“Chrystal has taken a small shop that had everyone spread thin and helped transform it to a well-oiled machine that has grown twice since taking the role,” her nominator said. Banz has reduced fulfillment time by 30%, and set up the shop as a franchise for three manufacturers. As both store manager and head of the service department, Banz excels in service writing, parts ordering, and team management. Her organizational skills and proactive nature have doubled the shop’s growth. Her visionary leadership and data-driven decision making have boosted new unit sales and customer engagement, leading to a 10% revenue increase.

SCARLETT BENCHLEY | VICE PRESIDENT | SKELTON’S MOTORSPORTS

Scarlett Benchley handles manufacturer relations, ensures customers receive the best care and communicates effectively with manufacturer techs and CEOs. Benchley is patient, hands-on, and manages inventory well. She has an Engine Repair diploma and helps in the service department when needed. “She is the co-owner of Skeltons Motorsports and a mother of two girls. In between phone calls and paperwork, she is changing diapers. Scarlett is caring and excited to be at work six days a week. If there is a problem Scarlett is on it,” her nominator said.

MELISSA COFFEY | FOUNDER | CATCH STRATEGY

Melissa Coffey launched her business a year ago and has made significant impacts on the companies she has worked with. Her team’s work in the EV space has resulted in a 20% YTD revenue increase, including new accounts with select powersports dealers. For another brand, she established renewed brand awareness in the off-road world through strategic relationship building and race support. “Her ability to join a company and make an immediate impact to brand and revenue growth is unparalleled,” her nominator said. Coffey is a “people person” who leads with compassion, integrity, and a strong work ethic, inspiring others while being both strategic and hands-on. “She understands that investing in people and empowering staff is of utmost importance,” her nominator said. “She is as innovative as she is resilient.”

BRITTANIE DAIGLE | SALES CONSULTANT | GN GONZALES

Brittanie Daigle exemplifies dedication and hard work. She manages multiple responsibilities and ensures smooth operations across all departments. “Not only does she excel in her various roles, but she also radiates a genuine kindness that customers appreciate, leading to an impressive improvement in customer retention rates,” her nominator said. Her meticulous attention to detail shines in all departments, especially in F&I, where she consistently applies best practices. She is always striving to enhance and optimize processes throughout the dealership.

ALI DISTEL | SENIOR SALES SPECIALIST | TURN 14

Ali Distel relentlessly works to provide answers and was requested to be her nominators representative. “I knew nothing about the industry, but she bent over backwards to get me knowledge. She took me seriously and never treated us small,” one nominator said. She doesn’t forget anything and will follow up on a question for weeks so she can provide an answer. Ali’s exceptional memory and commitment mean she never forgets a question and will follow up for weeks, even without the promise of a sale. Regardless of the account size, Ali offers the same attention and care. She is driven and executes a balance of nurturing and strategy.

ERIKA DOMINGUES | MARKETING DIRECTOR | FLEMINGTON POWERSPORTS

“Erika is an effective communicator, providing clear direction and feedback, which empowers the team to perform at their best,” her nominator said. Domingues led a rebranding initiative that increased online engagement by 40% and foot traffic by 15%, contributing to a 25% sales growth in her first year. Erika focuses on community engagement by organizing large-scale events, strengthening relationships with local riders, and fostering customer. She also spearheaded a digital transformation, enhancing the website, integrating CRM tools, and optimizing for SEO. Erika’s creativity, dedication, data-driven approach, and collaborative leadership have been crucial to the dealership’s continued growth and competitiveness. “Erika’s bubbly outgoing personality often spreads to coworkers, fostering a positive environment,” her nominator noted.

KENSEY EDWARDS | SENIOR MARKETING MANAGER | OCTANE

Kensey Edwards brings a unique blend of technology expertise and industry insight to her role. In 2023, she led the development of an innovative pre-qualification tool for dealerships and supported the launch of personalized marketing kits, demonstrating her ability to shape impactful products. Promoted this year, Kensey now leads a team of marketers focused on delivering technology solutions that empower dealer partners. She has provided valuable industry insights in her articles, feature stories, and surveys, helping dealers make informed decisions. Respected by her colleagues for her passion and deep understanding of the industry, her contributions have made her a key figure in both the company and the wider powersports community.

CARRIE FEINEN | REGIONAL ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE | TORQUE GROUP

Carrie Feinen has excellent communication skills and goes above and beyond to train colleagues and ensure everyone stays current with industry trends. Carrie’s in-depth product knowledge allows her to make informed decisions that benefit the dealership and its customers. Her tireless dedication to exceptional service has been instrumental in accelerating the company’s growth. Her adaptability and expertise make her an invaluable asset, and her exceptional qualities extend beyond her role and into her personal life as well. “Carrie embodies the essence of strong leadership through her unwavering dedication, strategic thinking, and ability to inspire those around her,” her nominator said.

CARRIE FODOR | SENIOR MANAGER OF DESIGN | BRUNSWICK CORPORATION/BRUNSWICK BOAT GROUP

Carrie Fodor has been a trailblazer in the recreational marine design industry for more than 15 years. She leads a team that envisions the future of marine products and technology integration. She co-led the first all-female design team for the Sea Ray SLX 260, a project that combined customer insights with inspiration from architecture, fashion, and nature, resulting in a five-time award-winning model. “She is grounded in innovation, always seeking new and inventive ways of elevating the recreational marine experience,” her nominator said. Fodor is a passionate advocate for women in STEM, mentoring female colleagues and driving diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives within the company. Her efforts have significantly increased female representation in the marine industry. Carrie’s impact has been recognized with multiple awards, including International Designer of the Year in 2022.

JACKIE FRENZEL | DIRECTOR OF SALES OPERATION & DEALER COMPLIANCE | ZERO MOTORCYCLES

Jackie Frenzel has aligned Sales Operations, Sales, and Manufacturing, resulting in streamlined processes and improved efficiency. She has been instrumental in implementing key business systems, benefiting both internal and external customers. With 17 years of experience in the powersports industry, Jackie brings deep expertise in network development and sales operations. Her analytical skills allow her to anticipate market trends, while her innovative thinking and collaborative approach foster a culture of cooperation. Jackie demonstrates strong leadership through effective communication, mentorship as a leader of the “Women of Zero” initiative, and her problem-solving abilities. She is committed to expanding the company into new markets.

ALICIA HALVORSON | EXECUTIVE ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT | JAYS POWER CENTER

Alicia Halvorson is always willing to help wherever she is needed, and she continuously pushes toward growth. She has driven double-digit growth in the F&I department through her relentless dedication to ensuring operations run smoothly and efficiently. Halvorson consistently goes above and beyond, coordinating meetings and training sessions while handling communications with professionalism and poise. Her deep understanding of the dealership’s processes and products enables her to anticipate needs and proactively address challenges and changes. Her attention to detail and commitment to excellence are crucial to the success of the dealership. Her strong leadership, clear vision, and expertise inspire and motivate others.

TERI HELDMAN | VP OF MARKETING – OUTDOOR PARTNERSHIPS | SYNCHRONY

Teri Heldman leads Synchrony’s marketing efforts with major OEM partners to drive value and traffic to its retail powersports dealerships across the country. Her powersports and marketing insights have been instrumental in expanding the company’s visibility among consumers and dealers. She manages sponsorship activities, including race team sponsorships and local charitable organizations, further boosting brand presence and community engagement. Her expertise and servant leadership style are highlighted in the projects she leads.

ANGELA HIERONIMUS | CEO | LIVE OAK DEALER SERVICE

Angela Hieronimus has boosted profitability by 22% or more in producing stores. She oversaw the development of a new program that generated additional revenue for finance managers and aided customers in making payments. She is a dynamic, effective, and influential financial products trainer, motivated by compliance and profitability. She aims to align dealership operations with key changes to foster revenue growth. Because each dealership is unique, she offers a different blend of empathy, accountability, productivity, and employee empowerment to increase productivity.

CYNDI HOLLOCK | FINANCE MANAGER | LEADBELT POWERSPORTS

Cyndi Hollock’s exceptional customer service skills and dedication have significantly boosted customer retention. Her friendly approach to customers and her focus on their best interests has earned her a loyal clientele. Her ability to connect with customers, making them feel valued and appreciated, has set a new standard in customer retention. She is described as a standout leader in the industry and an invaluable asset to the dealership.

ERIN HOUSER | REGIONAL ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE | TORQUE GROUP

Erin Houser strong leadership skills, grace under pressure, and adaptability make her a beloved figure in the industry. Her dedication and passion for excellence set her apart, making her an invaluable team member. She is an effective leader and has an ability to inspire others. “Whether it be through guiding an F&I department towards success, providing exceptional product and services knowledge, or motivating others to achieve their full potential, Erin exemplifies the qualities of a true leader,” one nominator said. “She brings an inspiring level of passion and professionalism to her work, consistently setting high standards and motivating those around her,” another nominator said.

DENISE KELLEY | BUSINESS OWNER | SPORTY PARTS

Denise Kelley has revolutionized her business by expanding its marketing reach to all states and internationally. She attends industry events and has brought the business into the digital world and opened doors for beginner women riders. Her efforts include attending events and teaching others about the business and Sportsters. Her dedication to listening to her team and exploring new marketing ideas creates a fun and inclusive work environment. As a rider herself, Denise has inspired many to learn to ride and makes those around her feel empowered. Denise’s open-mindedness and continuous pursuit of new ideas have significantly grown the business and improved its audience. Her leadership and passion empower those around her, making them feel capable of achieving anything.

HOPE LEWIS | DIRECTOR OF MARKETING | ADVENTURE LIFESTYLE GROUP

Hope Lewis has consistently demonstrated outstanding creativity, strategic thinking, and dedication in marketing. Her innovative campaigns have driven impressive results and set new industry benchmarks. Hope’s ability to bring fresh ideas and push traditional marketing boundaries has led to highly successful campaigns that capture market attention. She has a strong strategic mindset and plans each campaign to align with business objectives and contribute to the company’s growth. Her campaigns consistently deliver measurable results, from increased brand awareness to higher customer engagement and improved sales conversions. As a leader, she fosters a collaborative and supportive environment and inspires colleagues. Hope’s adaptability and resilience in a rapidly evolving industry keep the company’s marketing efforts relevant.

JACKIE LEWIS | DEALER SUPPORT AND SALES | TORQUE GROUP

Jackie Lewis plays a pivotal role in establishing new dealerships across the United States, offering 24/7 dealer support to ensure their success. She is known for her work ethic, innovative thinking, and positive attitude. Lewis leads by example and never asks anyone to do anything she hasn’t done herself. Her drive and determination are unmatched, and she always finds a way to accomplish her goals, no matter how many hours are in the day. Her humility, combined with her relentless drive, makes her a role model wherever she goes. “Jackie’s positive, go-getter attitude creates a collaborative work environment that fosters creativity and growth,” her nominator said.

MARISA MCLNTURFF | MARKETING DIRECTOR & MANAGING EDITOR | ROADRUNNER MOTORCYCLE TOURING & TRAVEL MAGAZINE

Marisa Mclnturff’s ability to handle the workload of multiple people is remarkable. She has exceptional organizational skills, and is a creative and forward-thinker. She is relentless in pursuing her vision and leads by example, inspiring those around her to excel. Her positivity and upbeat attitude keep morale high and make the workplace enjoyable. Mclnturff has made many career advancements in the motorsports industry, her excitement to share motorcycling with others is contagious.

SUSAN MEDRANO | SVP, GM – SYNCHRONY OUTDOORS | SYNCHRONY

Susan Medrano believes in the power of communications and regularly leads conversations that bring actionable results to the company. Focused on innovation, in 2023, she introduced new digital transformations for the company’s customers. Through her partner-focused mindset, she is always looking forward and searching for new ways to support partners. Medrano’s leadership traits create a great work environment. She genuinely cares for her team and her clients and wants them to succeed. Strong relationships are one of her top priorities. Another is availability. She is always available and when it comes to her team, she is inclusive, supportive, and direct. She drives accountability and develops her team while ensuring they feel supported. Susan is deeply passionate about fostering women’s leadership and actively participates in the company’s Women’s Network.

MARTINE NUERA | WEBSITE MANAGER | DX1

Martine Nuera is a positive influence on both her team and the dealer communities she serves. Known for her 360−degree approach to customer service, she prioritizes dealers’ success even if they don’t work with the company. Nuera’s leadership has led to a remarkable 82% increase in website project deliveries, completing over 279 projects in 2023 with the same resources as in 2022. She also reduced the average build time by 14%, boosting project margins and dealer satisfaction. Nuera’s ability to balance general website best practices with tailored strategies has made her an invaluable asset. “It’s clear that she’s created an environment where people want to stay and grow,” her nominator said.

MARIE RICE | BUSINESS MANAGER | HARLEY-DAVIDSON OF DANBURY

Marie Rice has significantly elevated customer satisfaction at the dealership through her unwavering dedication and commitment. Every customer who visits her office leaves feeling valued and satisfied, a clear reflection of her hard work and positive impact. “We are excited to recognize Marie for her outstanding dedication to putting the customer first,” her nominator said. Her ability to create a welcoming environment is mirrored in her impressive results. Marie’s infectious personality and commitment to flawless service have greatly benefited the dealership. Her leadership shines through her consistent use of best practices, driving growth in the F&I department.

NICOLE SALEM | CONTROLLER | NEW ENGLAND POWERSPORTS

Nicole Salem makes outstanding contributions to the dealership. Her attention to detail, relentless pursuit of perfection, and unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction have set her apart. Nicole elevates standards at the dealership. She possesses a wealth of qualities that make her stand out in the industry and in her dealership. She is kind, understanding, easy to work with, and she has a remarkable personality. She consistently leads with a positive attitude and works tirelessly to ensure that all operations run smoothly. She inspires others through her dedication and commitment to excellence.

ABBY SAYO | FINANCE MANAGER | BROWARD MOTORSPORTS

Abby Sayo exemplifies professionalism, enthusiasm, and dedication, driving significant success at the dealership through the dealership’s business partners and customers. Her exceptional ability to deliver results that surpass industry standards places her among the elite finance managers in the powersports industry, according to her nominator. Sayo’s professionalism, grit, determination, and expertise contribute to the dealership’s ongoing growth. She is a leader recognized as an industry and finance expert with a willingness to coach and grow the team around her.

SAM STILES | F&I MANAGER | PRO X POWERSPORTS

Sam Stiles’ dedication, keen eye for details, and unwavering work ethic enhance the dealership’s operations. Her meticulous approach and hard work consistently translate into impressive results. Stiles’ commitment to putting the dealership first, her unwavering support for customers, and her exceptional product knowledge set a shining example for her team. Her dedication to going above and beyond for both the dealership and its customers is truly commendable. Beyond her professional achievements, Stiles is praised for her kindness and adaptability. “Sam truly embodies the essence of a dedicated and inspiring individual, and I am grateful to know her,” her nominator said.

MAGGIE STEVENS | PARTS MANAGER | ARS POWERSPORTS

Maggie Stevens had a remarkable year in 2023, achieving over a million dollars in over-the-counter sales despite only assembling her team of three by June. Her ability to train and unify her team in such a short time was truly inspiring. Stevens is a strong influence in the powersports community and leads by example, whether it’s carrying boxes upstairs, making sales and cold calls, or restocking shelves alongside her team. Her hands-on approach and willingness to tackle any task have earned her respect and admiration. Even during a year when sales normalize and slow down, Maggie’s focus remains on strategy, customer follow-ups, and community support. “Her relentlessness is just impressive,” her nominator said.

ANN COURTNEY THOMAS | F&I MANAGER | JOE HILL’S POWERSPORTS & EQUIPMENT

Ann Courtney Thomas’ focus on excellence and her proactive approach have been instrumental in transforming the F&I department. Thomas’ unwavering dedication to implementing positive changes has greatly improved the dealership’s operations. Her fearless leadership and innovative methods have made a substantial impact on the dealership’s success, and her genuine care for her work and customers sets her apart from others. “Ann Courtney’s story is a testament to the power of determination and positivity in the face of adversity. Her indomitable spirit and unwavering commitment to success should be an inspiration to everyone,” her nominator said.

AMY TYLER | LEAD FIT SPECIALIST | JET CITY HARLEY-DAVIDSON

Over the past for four years, Amy Tyler has sold close to 900 motorcycles, about 85% of which were new. She is often the first to greet customers at the door, making sure they leave informed and happy with their experience. As a senior member of the sales team, Amy mentors new team members, sharing her knowledge to help them maximize their potential and earnings, benefiting both the individual and the dealership. Amy embodies the qualities of an exceptional sales professional and is dedicated to fostering the growth and success of her colleagues. “She’s a really cool person, an amazing rider, and friend,” her nominator said.

CAITLYN WILLIAMS | FIELD MARKETING MANAGER | SEGWAY POWERSPORTS

Caitlyn Williams is known for her positivity and innovative thinking and has introduced strategies that boosted sales by 50% in 2023 and 100% in 2024. Her customer-centric approach, branding efforts, and reputation management has enhanced the brand’s visibility and built trust. She empowers and supports her team and leads by example, fostering a culture of accountability. “She is a good listener who motivates her team to work towards a common goal. She shows empathy and provides constructive feedback to her team,” her nominator said. Caitlyn excels in multitasking, streamlining processes, and presenting well-founded opinions. Her resilience in overcoming challenges, combined with her high energy, ethics, empathy, and motivational skills, has driven substantial growth.

FABIA ZIEGLER | EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT TO THE VP OF PURCHASING | LEMANS CORPORATION

Fabia Ziegler was the Subject Matter Expert for the Purchasing Department, implementing a new Microsoft D365 ERP system in 2023. She wrote business requirements, developed test plans, conducted system testing, and trained 65 users. She is known for her organizational skills and efficiently manages high-volume workloads in a rapidly changing environment. Leading a team of 12 Purchasing Support staff, she facilitates training and onboarding, ensuring smooth operations. Her collaboration with other departments ensures alignment on purchasing-related matters. She fosters team building and maintains transparent communication within her department. She has a deep understanding of the company’s operations, and she is committed to continuous improvement.