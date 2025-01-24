Photo gallery from PSB’s Accelerate Conference

We have wrapped up our 2025 Accelerate Conference in Charlotte, North Carolina, with resounding optimism as dealers head into the selling season with fresh new ideas and enthusiasm. Accelerate’s opening day keynote speaker, Jay Samit, did not disappoint with his eye-opening presentation on the future of artificial intelligence. His presentation was, at times, frightening, given all of the potential power that AI may hold in the coming years and what may be ahead if we are not careful to keep this platform in check.

Morgan Stanley’s Brad Stanek and Palina Matel, along with Performance Brokerage Service’s Jon Couwenberg and Courtney Bernhard, outlined some of the strategies for dealers in their session, “Sale, Succession, or Second Thoughts: Understanding Your Dealership Options.”

Rob Greenwald gave his take on Artificial Intelligence with a more human factor in his session, “You have got to have a Plan B1!” He spoke about how AI is fine for the online experience but will not and should not replace the human intelligence and emotional connection you have with customers inside the dealership.

EPG Media CEO Marion Minor comments at the Women in Power Trades panel session.

The Women in Power Trades panel was incredibly inspiring as Hubbard Powersport’s GM Montan Bolin and the rest of the panel praised working with mentors and demanding respect in the workplace.

On Tuesday night, PSB handed out more than 40 Honors Awards for Best-In-Class, 40 Under 40 and Women With Spark.

Montana Bolin celebrated winning a 40 Under 40 Award with her sister and managing editor of Boating Industry along with her father and business partner Glen Hubbard on Tuesday night.

Wednesday started with another impressive keynote session with economist extraordinaire Dr. Elliot Eisenberg. He sped through charts faster than a MotoGP bike but also connected some dots with the economic situation and how the new Administration may deal with tariffs and taxes.

Rob Greenwald moderated the closing session on Wednesday with a powerful session on Generational Transfer and how to deal with some of the issues facing family businesses being passed down to the second generation. Sam Nehme of Broward Motorsports, and PSB’s Leadership Award winner, said that he is looking to pass his dealer group on to whoever is the most qualified, whether one of his kids or someone else. He also gave some sage advice to others on how to handle some of the family situations that arise. Jesse Amato of Hanover Powersports, Montana Bolin of Hubbard Powersports, and Ken Fancher of APEK Holding also spoke about some of their experiences with family in the dealership and how best to navigate the issues that crop up.