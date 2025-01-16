Accelerate ConferenceDealersLatest NewsNewsTop News EnewsletterTop Stories

Accelerate Conference reveals Women In The Power Trades panelists

The StaffJanuary 16, 2025

With the Powersports Business Accelerate Conference just a few days away, we are excited to announce the industry professionals joining us January 20-22 in downtown Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Women In The Power Trades Panel is scheduled on the Accelerate agenda for Wednesday, January 22, at 10 am, moderated by Wanda Kenton Smith. Nancy Cueroni, Montana Bolin, and Capt. Vicki Norman will discuss their career arcs and the role that mentoring played in their lives.

Learn more about the Accelerate Conference agenda, and get ready to network and learn alongside fellow industry professionals! It’s not too late to register for this must-attend conference to help you grow your business in 2025!

