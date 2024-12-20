Podium reaches for gold as a sponsor of Accelerate ’25

Powersports Business is thrilled to announce that Podium will join us as a gold-level sponsor at the Accelerate Conference, set for January 20-22, 2025, at the Sheraton Charlotte in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company will also present on Tuesday, January 21, to discuss the benefits of Artificial Intelligence and the tools dealers can use to implement this important platform into everyday work processes.

Today, more than 100,000 local businesses are powered by Podium, helping to facilitate millions of customer interactions and payment transactions. From customer-generated reviews to more seamless communication offerings and contactless payment tools, Podium is modernizing the way businesses operate and grow.

Podium did a presentation at the Dallas Accelerate event in 2023 to highlight managing online reviews at your dealership.

Details about the agenda for Accelerate Charlotte have been posted, featuring noted industry speaker Rob Greenwald, international bestselling author Jay Samit, economist Dr. Elliot Eisenberg, and an impressive group of panelists and industry experts who will freely share their knowledge and experience.

