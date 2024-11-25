Rob Greenwald returns to Accelerate in January 2025

Powersports Business is happy to announce that Rob Greenwald, a highly regarded speaker and trainer, will return to the Accelerate Conference in January 2025.

President of PowerSports Solution/A List Services Inc. Rob Greenwald brings over 35 years of industry knowledge and will host two great sessions to help grow and improve your business. Rob will be hosting a session titled: You have got to have a Plan B! The thin line between technology and people. This seminar will discuss the importance of both your people and technologies, such as AI, and how a good balance helps you maximize your business, as well as the pitfalls and problems by shifting the scales of these key factors.

Rob will also be moderating a Dealership Evolution and Generational Transfer panel on Wednesday, January 22, 2025. This great session will attack the differences between the old-school and modern mentalities and hurdles stores face. He will address the passing of the torches from the older generation to their youthful counterparts. A power-packed panel of guests and audience interaction will discuss these hot and pressing topics to help your business reach the next level.

There is always a plethora of information about profit and growth delivered entertainingly whenever Rob takes the stage. We look forward to seeing you engage and grow with one of Accelerate’s favorite speakers!

And as many of you know, Rob is always up for a chat throughout the conference. Stop him and say “hello.” Between Rob’s degrees in business and psychology, more than three decades of experience, and team building, be prepared for quality information overload when he takes the stage on January 21, 2025, at the Sheratan Charlottle. We all look forward to seeing you in January!

To register with an early discounted rate, visit powersportsbusinessaccelerate.com/2025.