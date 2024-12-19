Accelerate Conference keynote to discuss AI and disruption

International bestselling author Jay Samit will present “Managing – and Making – Disruption” on Tuesday, January 21 at the Powersports Business Accelerate Conference. Samit is a dynamic entrepreneur and speaker widely recognized as one of the world’s leading experts on disruption and innovation.

Chairman of a transformative Artificial Intelligence company, Samit was once described by Wired magazine as “having the coolest job in the industry.” Samit gets people passionate about innovation and overcoming obstacles and teaches them to think bigger. His speech will be as entertaining and inspiring as it is informative, and stay with the audience long after the conference has ended.

The Accelerate Conference will be held January 20-22, in Charlotte, North Carolina, at Sheraton Charlotte. These few days offer an investment in your professional growth, your business and the future of the industry. The knowledge, connections, and inspiration you will gain will be invaluable. The Accelerate Conference agenda is available now.

We hope to grow with you in Charlotte!

Our 2025 Accelerate Conference sponsors include: