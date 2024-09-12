Bestselling business author Jay Samit to open Accelerate

International bestselling author Jay Samit will be the opening keynote speaker at PSB’s Accelerate conference in January. He is a dynamic entrepreneur and speaker who is widely recognized as one of the world’s leading experts on disruption and innovation.

Chairman of a transformative Artificial Intelligence company, Samit was once described by Wired magazine as "having the coolest job in the industry."

Samit has also held senior management roles at EMI, Sony, and Universal Studios and pioneered breakthrough advancements in mobile video, internet advertising, e-commerce, social networks, digital music, and augmented reality, which millions of consumers use every day. He can accurately predict the future because he works with those who create it.

Samit ignites people’s passion for innovation and overcoming obstacles by teaching them how to think bigger. Designed to be as entertaining and inspiring as it is informative, Samit’s speech will stay with the audience long after the conference has ended.

The Accelerate Conference will be held at the Sheraton Charlotte in downtown Charlotte, North Carolina, from January 20-22, 2025.

