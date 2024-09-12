Accelerate ConferenceDealersLatest NewsNewsTop News EnewsletterTop Stories

Bestselling business author Jay Samit to open Accelerate

The StaffSeptember 12, 2024

International bestselling author Jay Samit will be the opening keynote speaker at PSB’s Accelerate conference in January. He is a dynamic entrepreneur and speaker who is widely recognized as one of the world’s leading experts on disruption and innovation.

Author Jay Samit will open the Accelerate Conference in January for PSB, Boating Industry and OPE+. He is the former vice chairman of Deloitte Digital and a CEO of NASDAQ, who helped grow pre-IPO companies such as LinkedIn.

Chairman of a transformative Artificial Intelligence company, Samit was once described by Wired magazine as “having the coolest job in the industry.” He is the former vice chairman of Deloitte Digital and a CEO of NASDAQ, who helped grow pre-IPO companies such as LinkedIn.

Samit has also held senior management roles at EMI, Sony, and Universal Studios and pioneered breakthrough advancements in mobile video, internet advertising, e-commerce, social networks, digital music, and augmented reality, which millions of consumers use every day. He can accurately predict the future because he works with those who create it.

Samit ignites people’s passion for innovation and overcoming obstacles by teaching them how to think bigger. Designed to be as entertaining and inspiring as it is informative, Samit’s speech will stay with the audience long after the conference has ended.

The Accelerate Conference will be held at the Sheraton Charlotte in downtown Charlotte, North Carolina, from January 20-22, 2025.

Sign up today for the Accelerate Conference, held at the Sheraton Charlotte in downtown Charlotte, North Carolina, from January 20-22, 2025, and gain the knowledge you need to build your dealership’s success.

