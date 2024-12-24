Rider’s Advantage grabs gold as sponsor of PSB’s Accelerate

Rider’s Advantage has been one of the country’s fastest-growing powersports Finance and Insurance providers, and we are happy to announce they are returning to the 2025 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference as a gold-level sponsor.

President Rob Hefner and his team will be on hand to engage with current and future dealers at the can’t-miss powersports dealer event of the year. Successful F&I/business managers know they can always make improvements and constantly look for more efficient and effective ways. They know that every failure is an opportunity to learn how to succeed, and they will learn from every interaction they have with customers. Learn how your dealership can maximize profitability with Rider’s Advantage heading into 2025.

The Rider’s Advantage booth in Orlando at the 2022 conference. The F&I provider has sponsored the Accelerate Conference since 2021, and we are thrilled to have them join us in Charlotte in 2025. (Staff photo)

Rider’s Advantage, recently acquired by APCO Holdings, is widely recognized in the powersports industry as an F&I agency that provides a deep portfolio of products and training services. Since its inception, Rider’s Advantage has built a deep portfolio of products sold by over 1,000 powersports, marine, and RV dealerships.

Among the F&I products dealers can learn about from Rider’s Advantage at their booth:

Extended Service Contract

Priority Maintenance

Tire and Wheel Protection On Road & Off Road

Lifetime Battery

Theft Protection

GAP Protection

Appearance Protection

Marine Vehicles

RVs

dFence GPS Security

Marine Lifetime Battery

RV Lifetime Battery

iTap Menu

Learn all about the Rider’s Advantage products at the 2025 Accelerate Conference, where the F&I company returns as a gold-level sponsor and supporter of PSB’s in-person events.

Now, with five gold-level sponsors and nine total sponsors, the Accelerate Conference still has a spot for your company (contact Power Trade Group VP Mark Rosacker at mrosacker@epgacceleration.com or 763-383-4433). Dealers, there will be peer-to-peer learning like you’ve never experienced before at an educational conference. You can see our growing dealership registration and sponsor list below:

