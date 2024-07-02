Rider’s Advantage acquired by automotive company

APCO Holdings, LLC (APCO), a provider and administrator of automotive F&I products and home to the EasyCare, National Auto Care (now EasyCare), GWC Warranty, and Crystal Fusion brands, has acquired Rider’s Advantage. The acquisition closely follows that of Crystal Fusion on May 1 and is one of two acquisitions APCO closed on July 1. The company shares that the addition of Rider’s Advantage marks a significant milestone as APCO further expands its product portfolio for powersports dealers, agents, and lenders.

Rider’s Advantage is widely recognized in the powersports industry as an F&I agency that provides a deep portfolio of products and training services. Since its inception, Rider’s Advantage has built a deep portfolio of products sold by over 1,000 powersports, marine, and RV dealerships.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Rider’s Advantage to the APCO family,” said Tony Wanderon, CEO of APCO Holdings, LLC. “This acquisition increases our ability to deliver the products and services powersports dealers want and need, plus enhances our ability to support dealers across multiple channels.”

“The addition of Rider’s Advantage deepens our expertise in the powersports space—growing the value we offer to dealers and agents,” added Courtney Hoffman, chief revenue officer of APCO. “I am confident that Rob and his team will make immediate impact in this segment of our business and I’m excited to see how we come together.”

“Joining APCO allows us to provide an unprecedented level of value and support to the industry while growing and preserving the integrity of our brand,” said Rob Hefner, president of Rider’s Advantage. “We are incredibly honored to be part of the APCO family.”

APCO also announced its acquisition of Capital Administrative Professionals, an F&I administrator, on July 1.