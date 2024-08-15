EasyCare offers full suite of F&I solutions to dealers

EasyCare has announced a full suite of F&I products, services, and solutions designed for RV, marine, and powersports markets under the EasyCare brand. This announcement follows the acquisition of National Auto Care (NAC) in January 2023, RV and marine agency Relentless Dealer Services in August 2023, and powersports agency and provider Rider’s Advantage in July 2024.

The merging of solutions offered by EasyCare, NAC, and Relentless Dealer Services, along with the renowned Rider’s Advantage brand, positions EasyCare as a dynamic provider. EasyCare offers comprehensive protection products, outsourced financial services for dealers, a consumer membership club, and extensive sales, F&I, compliance, and fixed ops training to dealerships.

“The launch of EasyCare is an incredible milestone that creates more opportunity in the RV, marine, and powersports space. With our products, services, and training, EasyCare is a strategic guide that helps dealers in the adventure channel thrive.” -Tony Wanderon, CEO of EasyCare

To accompany the launch of the combined EasyCare adventure portfolio, a new web experience showcases the adventure F&I products by channel, plus services, and solutions to help dealers succeed. Adventure Club, our complimentary consumer membership club, is featured prominently as a Why Buy Here value proposition for RV dealers. To learn more, visit easycare.com/adventure.