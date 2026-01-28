Arctic Cat has named Northpoint Commercial Finance as the exclusive provider of inventory lending and floorplan financing for its dealer network across the United States and Canada.

The partnership is designed to deliver flexible, customized financing programs supported by a dedicated customer service team. (Image: Northpoint/Arctic Cat)

The partnership is designed to deliver flexible, customized financing programs supported by a dedicated customer service team, giving Arctic Cat dealers additional tools to manage inventory and improve cash flow.

“Partnering with Northpoint is a key step in fulfilling Arctic Cat’s commitment to being the right business partner for our dealers,” says Brad Darling, president and CEO of Arctic Cat. “As we continue to define our path forward, it’s critical that we provide attractive financing opportunities that support dealer profitability and help drive sales.”

Northpoint Commercial Finance President and CEO Dan Radley said the collaboration builds on established industry relationships and aligns with Arctic Cat’s renewed dealer-first strategy.

“Arctic Cat is a strong and respected brand, and we’re excited to support their dealer network with financing solutions designed to help dealers operate with confidence,” Radley adds.

Since acquiring Arctic Cat in April 2025, company leadership has emphasized strengthening dealer partnerships through improved support, service, and value-driven programs. Erik Nelson, Arctic Cat’s vice president of sales, said Northpoint’s approach aligns with that strategy.

“As we grow our dealer network and pursue new opportunities in open markets, Northpoint gives us the flexibility and support needed to deliver on our promises to dealers,” Nelson notes.

The financing announcement comes as Arctic Cat prepares to launch its MY27 snowmobile lineup later this winter, adding momentum for dealers evaluating brand alignment and inventory planning heading into the next model year.