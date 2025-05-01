Arctic Cat didn’t waste time making its first move as a stand-alone company, as the newly acquired snowmobile manufacturer released its 2026 lineup April 25, just two days after the deal with Textron was made official.

Arctic Cat’s new 2026 snowmobile lineup includes the new EXT Special two-stroke with electric-assist power steering and stock C&A Pro skis. (Renderings: Arctic Cat)

As reported by our sister publication Snow Goer, new company president Brad Darling and other Arctic Cat officials gave a presentation to the media showcasing the lineup, which features the return of a vast majority of its 2025 lineup, a handful of new models, some new technologies and other notable updates.

“As you know, we’ve been kind of under a weird umbrella over the last six or seven months with the announcement by Textron about the company not doing production beyond the first half of the year,” says Troy Halvorson, director of snowmobile product strategy at Arctic Cat.

“But Textron was good in that they let us continue to develop because we all knew that this brand is so important to a lot of people, to the industry, to the diehard customer base, that we felt pretty confident that someone was going to pick us up.” — Troy Halvorson, Arctic Cat

Highlighting the presentation was the new EXT Special two-stroke with electric-assist power steering and stock C&A Pro skis.

The EXT Special in the Catalyst chassis will be the industry’s first two-stroke-powered sled with electric-assist power steering.

This new EXT Special will feature the 858cc C-TEC2 engine, C&A Pro XPT skis, a 137-inch Ice Ripper XT track with studded lugs and dazzling purple graphics that harken back to the 1971 EXT Special.

A new turbocharged Pantera 9000 touring model, as well as a new twin-rail HCX and HCR special mountain sleds, were also announced.

The complete 2026 Arctic Cat snowmobile lineup.

Beyond that, there’s a deep lineup of two- and four-stroke 2026 ZR trail burners in the Catalyst and ProCross chassis, a variety of Riot crossovers, a complete line of mid-sized single-cylinder 400s, notably upgraded M 858 mountain sleds and more. Even the diminutive Z 120 gets some special attention. Plus the 858 engine gets updates and refinements.

You can view the entire Arctic Cat 2026 lineup and read a comprehensive breakdown from Snow Goer here.