Toolamation acquires snowmobile shop Goodwin Performance

The StaffApril 8, 2025

Snowmobile aftermarket retailer Goodwin Performance announced on April 2 that it sold its operations to Toolamation Services Inc., a Wisconsin-based machining and engineering services company.

The Goodwin Performance booth at the 2019 Milwaukee Snowmobile USA Show. (Photo: Snow Goer)

Goodwin Performance was founded in 1991 by Greg Goodwin and Kurt Krumm, who says they came in with the goal of providing both professional and recreational snowmobile enthusiasts with superior products and technical knowledge.  

The company says it will continue to provide clutching components and other products. Goodwin will be stepping away from the day-to-day operations but will remain in a consulting role, while Krumm will be the authorized suspension service center for Goodwin Performance.  

“This acquisition will enable Goodwin Performance to expand its reach and product innovation while continuing to serve its loyal customers with the same commitment to quality that has made it a trusted name in the industry,” says Tony Deieso, president of Toolamation.

Goodwin, along with his brother Jeff, were inducted into the Snowmobile Hall of Fame in 2019. 

