Triumph unveils new paint schemes for 2026

Triumph Motorcycles has revealed twelve new paint schemes for its model year 2026 range, sporting bold flashes of color and high contrast two-tone designs, including Lava Red Gloss, Kingfisher Blue, and Triumph Performance Yellow.

The Street Triple 765 RS features Granite bodywork and color-matched flyscreen and seat cowl, with a splash of Kingfisher Blue. (Photos: Triumph)

Available in Triumph dealerships beginning in July, the new colorways span the brand’s most popular models — from adventure-ready Tigers to modern classics, agile roadsters, and the commanding Rocket 3 Storm.

Bold new look for Tigers

The Tiger 900 GT and GT Pro models, and the GT Pro A2 variant, are gaining two striking, yet subtle, color schemes. The new standard color option sports Carnival Red accents on its Sapphire Black beak and radiator cowl finisher, plus Sapphire Black front mudguard supports and side panels, a graphite rear radiator cowl, and a grab rack in Matt Phantom Black.

The premium paint scheme, Snowdonia White and Sapphire Black, has been updated with Triumph Performance Yellow accents. The Tiger 900 Rally Pro features diagonal bands of Snowdonia White, Graphite and Sapphire Black across the fuel tank, side panels and radiator cowls, and is finished with a Matt Phantom Black grab rack.

The 2026 Street 900 GT Pro in Snowdonia White and Sapphire Black.

Modern classics

For the Speed 400, riders have a choice of the new two-tone tank in Pearl Metallic White and Phantom Black with a Royal Gold stripe, or a combination in Lava Red Gloss and Storm Grey with a Graphite fuel tank stripe, complemented by Matt Silver Ice mudguards.

The Scrambler 400 X now has the option of a two-tone fuel tank in Baja Orange and Aluminium, contrasted with Matt Silver Ice mudguards, Phantom Black side panels, and Matt Phantom Black fork protectors.

The adventurous Scrambler 1200 X has a new tank in Triumph’s trademark off-road paint, Matt Khaki Green, complemented by a Phantom Black headlight bowl, side panels, and mudguards.

The Scrambler 400 X in Baja Orange and Aluminum.

Race-powered roadster

Triumph’s Street Triple 765 R and the A2 variant gain a dark, Phantom Black paint scheme, with sharp Diablo Red accents and the R emblazoned on the tank outlined in Pure White Gloss. The Street Triple 765 RS features Granite bodywork and color-matched flyscreen and seat cowl, with a splash of Kingfisher Blue.

Rocket 3 Storm

The finish of the Rocket 3 Storm GT is accentuated on its new Matt Sapphire Black and Satin Granite tank, with a Korosi Red coachline. The Sapphire Black flyscreen, headlight bowls, mudguards, radiator cowl and side panels.

The blacked-out look of the Rocket 3 Storm R is enhanced with a powerful shot of rich color, with the introduction of a two-tone tank in Satin Baja Orange and Matt Sapphire Black, finished with a Silver coachline.