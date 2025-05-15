Triumph releases limited edition Speed Triple 1200 RX

Triumph Motorcycles unveiled its new Speed Triple 1200 RX for the 2026 model year. Limited to just 1,200 motorcycles worldwide, this exclusive model is the ultimate incarnation of the Speed Triple, but with even more power, state-of-the-art electronics, and technology.

The 2026 Speed Triple 1200 RX comes with an Akrapovič silencer, carbon fiber pieces, and even more aggressive ergonomics and state-of-the-art electronics than the standard RS model. (Photos: Triumph)

The look of the RX is created with an exclusive Triumph performance yellow and granite graphic scheme and white RX accents. The race-inspired carbon fiber front mudguard and tank bodywork add to the exclusivity of the design, and to add even more impact, there is a Triumph performance yellow accent on the rear wheel.

The new Speed Triple 1200 RX offers the ultimate riding experience, both on the road and on the track. The extra technology, premium specification, and more focused riding position will put this firmly on the wish list of every track day enthusiast. — Paul Stroud, Chief Commercial Officer

Even more power

With 180.5 hp at 10,750 rpm, the new engine delivers 3 hp more than the previous generation of Speed Triple. Torque is also improved, with 94.4 ft-lb at 8,750 rpm, which is not only 2.2 ft-lb more than the outgoing model but is delivered slightly lower in the rev range.

Incorporating knowledge gained during Triumph’s Moto2 engine development, the Speed Triple 1200 engine features a new, free-flowing exhaust system and compact, lightweight Akrapovič silencer streamlines gas flow and centralizes mass to improve performance, while maintaining the Speed Triple’s signature triple bark.

The three-cylinder engine delivers a blend of low-end drive and top-end punch, giving cutting-edge performance on the road and the track, coupling instant throttle response with a smooth power delivery. The revised dynamic crankshaft balancing strategy, which made its debut on the RS, provides an improvement in engine refinement.

Sharp handling

The Öhlins electronic suspension is enhanced with the Öhlins SD EC steering damper. The control of the electronic damper is integrated seamlessly with the Ohlins Smart EC3 system to deliver light, agile handling and optimum stability, and it can be adjusted via the Öhlins Objective Based Tuning Interface on the instruments. The pressurized design of the damper ensures no free-play in the system.

The RX limited edition delivers absolute focus with clip-ons and a machined top yoke, which are lower and further forward than the Speed Triple 1200 RS. Adding to the more focused riding position, the foot pegs on the RX are also higher and further to the rear than the RS model.

With a limited production run of 1,200 units, the 2026 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RX starts at $21,495.

Rider-focused technology

The rider-focused package of equipment and technology on the new Speed Triple models offers exceptional levels of adjustment. The Öhlins latest-generation SmartEC3 semi-active suspension includes the Öhlins Objective Based Tuning Interface, which allows riders to easily adjust the suspension’s dynamic damping characteristics in different riding scenarios.

There is also a new independently adjustable Front Wheel Lift Control, Engine Braking Control, and Brake Slide Assist, as well as fully adjustable cruise control. Brembo Stylema calipers and a Brembo MCS span, and ratio adjustable lever offer serious stopping power and a customizable feel, even during the most demanding of rides. Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP V3 tires deliver racetrack performance in a fully street-legal tire.

Available from $21,495, the Speed Triple 1200 RX is now available to order, with delivery expected as early as June.