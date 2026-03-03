DealersFinance and InsuranceLatest NewsNewsNews EnewsletterTop Stories

Sheffield, Triumph extend multiyear retail financing partnership

The StaffMarch 3, 2026

Sheffield Financial, a division of Truist Bank, and Triumph Motorcycles America Limited have extended their retail financing partnership through a new multiyear agreement, Sheffield announced in a Feb. 25 press release.

The extension builds on a long-standing relationship that provides Triumph dealers and riders across the U.S. with Sheffield’s retail financing options.

Under the renewed agreement, Triumph dealers will receive:

Dealer-first digital tools: Through Sheffield Financial’s dealer portal, Triumph dealers can offer digital financing tools that allow customers to begin the financing process online and complete it at a dealership.

Simplified financing experience: Competitive financing options and a streamlined loan contract provide customers with clear payment choices and help dealers complete transactions efficiently.

End-to-end dealer support: Sheffield Financial’s specialized powersports underwriting team is available seven days a week to support dealers and keep transactions moving.

“Triumph is committed to delivering an exceptional customer experience, and we’re pleased to support that commitment,” says Susan Andersson, senior vice president and head of national accounts at Sheffield Financial. “This multiyear extension strengthens our collaboration and reinforces our focus on providing clear, competitive financing options for Triumph dealers and customers.”

“Our partnership with Sheffield Financial has been instrumental in helping our dealers deliver a seamless buying experience,” adds Rod Lopusnak, general manager of Triumph Motorcycles America. “Extending this relationship ensures customers continue to have access to competitive financing options and dealer-focused tools that make owning a Triumph more accessible.”

