Triumph Factory Racing partners with 5.11 for U.S. program

The StaffJanuary 20, 2026

Triumph Factory Racing announced a new partnership with 5.11, a purpose-built apparel, footwear and gear company. As part of the agreement, 5.11 will be the official clothing supplier for Triumph’s AMA SuperMotocross World Championship effort.

5.11 will outfit the U.S.-based team with a full range of clothing throughout the 2026 season. The partnership ensures that both riders and team personnel are equipped with apparel designed to perform tough conditions, from sub-zero temperatures to heavy rain.

This new collaboration underlines Triumph’s commitment to only partnering with premium brands that fully support and play a vital role in the team’s racing operation.

“Our partnership with Triumph is rooted in shared values and a deep respect for craftsmanship. Both brands are built by people who believe authenticity isn’t something you claim, it’s something you live, especially when the environment is demanding and the gear must earn its place,” says Troy Brown, CEO of 5.11.

“We are really pleased to be welcoming 5.11 as a partner of the SuperMotocross team,” adds Jeremy Coker, general manager of Triumph Racing America. “This is a new and exciting relationship, and we’re proud to have them on board, not least because of the premium quality products that they have provided for all our team personnel and riders.”

