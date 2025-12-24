SuperMotocross champion Shimoda wins prestigious Japanese sports award

Honda HRC Progressive rider Jo Shimoda was presented with the Kanto Sho, or “Fighting Spirit” award, on Dec. 17 in Tokyo, one of several categories in the Japan Professional Sports Grand Prize, which is considered by some to be Japan’s most prestigious all-sports awards event.

SuperMotocross champion and Japanese native Jo Shimoda shows off his “Fighting Spirit” award in Tokyo on Dec. 17. (Photo: American Honda)

In September 2025, Shimoda earned the 250 SuperMotocross Championship, becoming the first Japanese rider to win a professional AMA crown. He also posted a 2-6 moto finishes during his 450 debut in October, racing for Team Japan at the Motocross of Nations.

With an aim to develop and promote the professional sports world in its homeland, the Japan Professional Sports Grand Prize is organized by the Japan Professional Sports Association. Winners are selected by a committee of Tokyo sports media organizations.

“It’s an honor just to be considered for an award like this, let alone to win it,” Shimoda says.

“Motocross isn’t big in Japan, so I’m very proud to be included along with athletes from mainstream sports. Thank you to everyone involved. I hope that this will be good for our sport, and I will try to continue having success for my sponsors and my home country.”

The day after the ceremony, Shimoda was feted by Honda and HRC during a separate, pop-up event in downtown Tokyo, where he had the chance to meet with race fans and sign autographs. Also celebrated were 2025 JMX Champion Yuki Okura and Rim Nakamura, a professional freestyle BMX rider.

“Everyone at Honda is proud that Jo has been able to enjoy great success on the track in 2025, and we are happy to see him get the recognition he deserves,” says Yasuhiro Yokoyama, off-road racing manager for HRC.”

Shimoda, who is currently recovering from a neck injury suffered in a training crash, will continue racing with Honda HRC Progressive in 2026.