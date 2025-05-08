SMX World Championship viewership is at an all-time high

According to recent viewership numbers released by the SMX World Championship series, SuperMotocross racing has never been more popular.

This year’s SMX World Championship viewership numbers are already outpacing 2024’s record-breaking year. (Photo: SMX World Championship)

Through the first 15 rounds of the SMX World Championship, eight of the 10 most-streamed races of all time are from the 2025 season, with a 14% increase in viewership through the same number of weeks in 2024.

Last year, the SMX season averaged 502,000 viewers across NBC streaming services, resulting in a 26% increase compared to 2023.

The first race of the 2025 season, The Anaheim 1, became the most-streamed SMX race ever, beating out last year’s Washougal Pro Motocross race, which delivered 1.1 million viewers across NBC, Peacock, and NBC Sports Digital.

Round 17 of the SMX Championship Round will be held at Ric-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on May 10. You can stream the event on Peacock and USA Network beginning at 1 p.m. ET.