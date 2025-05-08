Latest NewsMotorcycleNewsNews EnewsletterTop Stories

SMX World Championship viewership is at an all-time high

The StaffMay 8, 2025

According to recent viewership numbers released by the SMX World Championship series, SuperMotocross racing has never been more popular.

This year’s SMX World Championship viewership numbers are already outpacing 2024’s record-breaking year. (Photo: SMX World Championship)

Through the first 15 rounds of the SMX World Championship, eight of the 10 most-streamed races of all time are from the 2025 season, with a 14% increase in viewership through the same number of weeks in 2024.

Last year, the SMX season averaged 502,000 viewers across NBC streaming services, resulting in a 26% increase compared to 2023.

The first race of the 2025 season, The Anaheim 1, became the most-streamed SMX race ever, beating out last year’s Washougal Pro Motocross race, which delivered 1.1 million viewers across NBC, Peacock, and NBC Sports Digital.

Round 17 of the SMX Championship Round will be held at Ric-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on May 10. You can stream the event on Peacock and USA Network beginning at 1 p.m. ET.

Related Articles
Tags
The StaffMay 8, 2025

Related Articles

Alessandro Di Mario

Di Mario, Paige split wins in Talent Cup opener

April 1, 2025
Defending MotoAmerica SC-Project Twins Cup Champion Alessandro Di Mario

Talent Cup kicks off at COTA to find the next generation of champion road racers

March 27, 2025

Motorsports virtual meeting place ‘Fuel for Thought’ announces new schedule

March 26, 2025

Rain, poor conditions cancel Ironwood snowmobile race

March 18, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.