Eli Tomac sets overall Daytona record with eighth Supercross win

Round 8 of the 2026 Monster Energy Supercross season delivered a historic milestone at Daytona International Speedway, where Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Eli Tomac captured his eighth premier-class victory at the venue, the most by any competitor in the speedway’s 67-year history.

Tomac broke a three-year tie with NASCAR legend Richard Petty, who owns seven Daytona 500 victories, to become the most decorated racer at the iconic facility. (Photos: MX Sports/Feld)

The achievement underscores the continued marketing power of elite racing performance, particularly as the 2026 SuperMotocross (SMX) World Championship season approaches its mid-point and showroom traffic begins to build for spring.

Tomac charges to victory

Tomac did not have a straightforward path to the win in the 450SMX Class Main Event. He started fourth behind title contenders Hunter Lawrence, Ken Roczen and Cooper Webb.

Lawrence grabbed the holeshot before Roczen moved into the lead early. Tomac passed Webb for third and began closing on the leaders as the rutted, sandy Daytona circuit evolved throughout the 20-minute-plus-one-lap main.

Just before the halfway mark, Tomac made decisive moves — first getting by Lawrence, then using an outside line to overtake Roczen for the lead. From there, he steadily built a gap and secured his fourth win of the 2026 season and the 57th premier-class victory of his career.

Championship implications

Lawrence finished second for Honda HRC Progressive, maintaining the championship points lead with his fifth runner-up finish of the year. Roczen placed third for Progressive Insurance Cycle Gear Suzuki, earning his fifth podium of the season, while defending champion Cooper Webb finished fourth.

With the result, Tomac closed to within a single point of Lawrence in the 450SMX standings.

The tightening title race presents a continued promotional opportunity. Close championship battles historically correlate with increased fan engagement, OEM activation, and retail momentum, particularly in performance-focused segments such as motocross and off-road motorcycles.

Retail impact

As riding season approaches in many regions, dealers can expect manufacturers to leverage Daytona highlights across digital campaigns, showroom materials and rider promotions.

Tomac’s eighth Daytona win not only cements his legacy at one of motorsports’ most storied venues, but it also provides fresh momentum for the 2026 selling season.

