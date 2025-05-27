NBC to air four major telecasts for 2025 Pro Motocross season

The 2025 Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, which kicked off this Memorial Day weekend, features an unprecedented national broadcast presence. The high-profile events provide powersport dealers across the country with a powerful opportunity to connect with millions of fans and customers.

A replenished field of talent will line up on the starting gate this summer. Photo Courtesy MX Sports Pro Racing, Inc.

Now in its 54th season, the championship opened Saturday, May 24, at Fox Raceway in Pala, California. The event also marks the 18th stop of the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) regular season, and the start of an 11-round summer series that promises fierce competition and increased visibility for the motocross industry.

In a major boost for exposure, NBC will broadcast four marquee rounds of the series live on its national network, beginning with the Toyota Thunder Valley National on June 7 at 4 p.m. ET. The expanded coverage—six total hours on NBC—is set to introduce the sport to new audiences while keeping loyal fans engaged throughout the summer.

“With a vast audience of new and current fans from across the country tuning in, this will be one of the most competitive and widely viewed seasons in American motocross history,” says Davey Coombs, president of MX Sports Pro Racing. “NBC is set to showcase the battle for the sport’s most prestigious titles from four of its most iconic tracks.”

2025 NBC Broadcast Schedule:

June 7 – Toyota Thunder Valley National (4 p.m. ET)

– Toyota Thunder Valley National (4 p.m. ET) June 28 – Crestview Construction Southwick National (1 p.m. ET)

– Crestview Construction Southwick National (1 p.m. ET) July 5 – Honda RedBud National (3 p.m. ET)

– Honda RedBud National (3 p.m. ET) July 19 – FLY Racing Washougal National (3 p.m. ET)

USA Network will follow up with two encore presentations on Sundays in July and August, while Peacock will stream every moto live throughout the season, offering uninterrupted coverage of all 22 motos across both the 450 and 250 classes.

International fans can watch via the SuperMotocross Video Pass, now with Spanish and new French-language commentary, while Telemundo Deportes YouTube will simulcast every round in Spanish for U.S.-based audiences.

SiriusXM will also offer audio coverage on Channel 85, and additional content like the SMX Insider weekly news show and Title24 podcast will keep fans plugged into the action between races.

Aligning your showroom experience with the national excitement around Pro Motocross has never been easier for dealers—or more strategic. With the season set to deliver some of the most competitive racing in the sport’s history, now is the time to gear up for a summer of speed, sales, and screen time.