COR Powersports Leech Lake 200 returns to Minnesota Feb. 28-March 1

The StaffFebruary 25, 2026

The COR Powersports Leech Lake 200 snowmobile race returns to Leech Lake, Minnesota, Feb. 28–March 1, bringing national cross-country competition back to the Midwest.

Presented by Lakes Area Powersports and Trapper’s Landing Lodge, the event is part of the COR Powersports national cross-country snowmobile racing circuit. (Photo: COR Powersports/Facebook)

Presented by Lakes Area Powersports and Trapper’s Landing Lodge, the event is part of the COR Powersports national cross-country snowmobile racing circuit.

Racing begins at 9 a.m. both days and will be based out of Trapper’s Landing Lodge, with spectator viewing available on Leech Lake in front of the lodge. Course maps will be available onsite.

Local and regional sponsors include Agency 10 Insurance, Leech Lake Tourism, ACME Tools, Bank Forward and others supporting the weekend’s activities.

For Midwest dealers, regional race events such as the Leech Lake 200 serve as important grassroots touchpoints, helping drive engagement in the snowmobile segment while reinforcing OEM and dealer visibility within local riding communities.

