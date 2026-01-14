The Women’s Motocross Championship (WMX) will take a major step forward in 2026, officially joining the SuperMotocross (SMX) League and securing presenting-level sponsorship from consumer financing company Synchrony.

Susan Medrano, senior vice president and general manager of Synchrony Outdoors, said the partnership aligns with the company’s broader efforts to support women riders and grow participation in motocross. (Staff photo)

Under the new structure, the series will compete as the Women’s Motocross Championship Powered by Synchrony, further integrating women’s motocross into the sport’s top professional platform. The move follows a strong 2025 season that elevated both competition levels and visibility for female riders.

The 2026 WMX season will again feature six rounds, all held in conjunction with the AMA Pro Racing–sanctioned Pro Motocross Championship. In addition, WMX will make its debut on the SMX playoff stage with a showcase race at the Monster Energy SMX World Championship Final in September.

Expanded exposure

WMX races will be split across two days at each round, with Moto 1 run on Fridays and Moto 2 on Saturdays alongside the Pro Motocross Championship. Saturday races will receive broadcast coverage on Peacock, providing consistent national exposure across all six rounds. International audiences will also have access through the SMX Video Pass.

The inclusion of WMX within the SMX League represents a landmark moment for women’s motocross, which now has a major sponsor in Synchrony Outdoors. (Photo: Women’s Motocross Championship)

Tim Cotter, director of MX Sports, said the inclusion of WMX within the SMX League represents a landmark moment for women’s motocross.

“The WMX was a bright spot for the sport last season and will break new barriers entering the 2026 campaign,” Cotter says. “This creates a true global stage for the fastest women racers and reflects the growing momentum behind women’s athletics across motorsports.”

2026 WMX schedule

The championship will begin at the Hangtown Motocross Classic in Northern California on June 5–6, followed by Thunder Valley National in Colorado on June 12–13 and High Point National in Pennsylvania on June 19–20. After a midseason break, the series resumes with a three-round stretch at Unadilla National in New York (Aug. 14–15), Budds Creek National in Maryland (Aug. 21–22), and Ironman National in Indiana (Aug. 28–29).

The season will culminate with a postseason WMX showcase at the Monster Energy SMX World Championship Final on Sept. 26, placing the sport’s top female riders under the spotlight at SMX’s most high-profile event.

Synchrony’s role

Synchrony’s presenting partnership builds on its expanding role in the powersports industry through its Synchrony Outdoors division. The company has supported women-focused riding initiatives and maintained a consistent presence in the SMX paddock through team and manufacturer partnerships.

For dealers, the expanded WMX platform is expected to drive increased visibility, participation, and engagement among women riders — one of the fastest-growing segments in powersports. (Photo: WMX)

Dave Prater, vice president of supercross for Feld Motor Sports, said the partnership reinforces the growing importance of women’s racing within SMX.

“As the SMX World Championship continues to grow, WMX will play an integral role in that expansion,” Prater says. “Synchrony’s support is a strong endorsement of the value these athletes bring to the sport.”

Susan Medrano, senior vice president and general manager of Synchrony Outdoors, said the partnership aligns with the company’s broader efforts to support women riders and grow participation in motocross.

For dealers, the expanded WMX platform is expected to drive increased visibility, participation, and engagement among women riders — one of the fastest-growing segments in powersports.

More information on the Women’s Motocross Championship is available at RaceWMX.com.