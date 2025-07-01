Two major powersports brands—Synchrony and KTM North America—have announced a strategic partnership to sponsor the Babes in the Dirt 2025 Off-Road Adventure Series, a leading event series dedicated to female off-road motorcyclists.

As part of the sponsorship, Synchrony will offer tailored financing options on motorcycles, parts, garments, and accessories sold through Babes in the Dirt events and partners. (Photo: Synchrony)

Synchrony, a top-tier consumer financing company, will serve as the official financing partner for all sales and services tied to Babes in the Dirt. KTM, a leader in the off-road motorcycle segment, will provide on-site demonstrations and access to its latest lineup during this year’s adventure series.

Founded in 2014, Babes in the Dirt has grown into the largest community and event series for women off-roaders in the U.S. With a mission to create an inclusive space for riders of all backgrounds, the organization has helped drive a major demographic shift: women are now the fastest-growing segment in powersports.

“Synchrony supports Babes in the Dirt’s mission to open powersports to women all over the world,” says Susan Medrano, SVP & GM of Outdoors at Synchrony. “We’re proud to help more women access financing for motorcycles, gear, and parts—critical tools to help more riders hit the trails.”

As part of the sponsorship, Synchrony will offer tailored financing options on motorcycles, parts, garments, and accessories sold through Babes in the Dirt events and partners. The move comes as internal data shows that 23% of 2024 attendees didn’t own a bike but planned to purchase one—underscoring the need for accessible financing.

Ashmore Ellis, co-founder of Babes in the Dirt, emphasized the broader goal: “This series was created to open the door for anyone and everyone to enjoy off-road adventures. With the support of Synchrony and KTM, we’re making it even easier for women of all skill levels to get started.”

KTM North America, a subsidiary of KTM AG, will play a hands-on role by showcasing its newest motorcycles and allowing attendees to demo bikes at events throughout the 2025 season.

“Growing the sport of motorcycling is not only a passion—it’s our mission,” says Christy Hall, VP of Marketing at KTM North America. “Through this partnership, we’re helping more women discover the freedom and thrill of life on two wheels.”

The partnership signals a growing focus on supporting underserved market segments, especially women riders who represent a clear growth opportunity.

The Babes in the Dirt 2025 series kicks off later this year with multiple stops across the U.S., offering hands-on demos, community rides, gear showcases, and access to on-site financing support.