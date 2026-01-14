KTMLatest NewsMotorcycleNewsNews EnewsletterPrevious Top Daily StoriesTop Stories

KTM releases six updated Duke naked bikes for the 2026 model year

The StaffJanuary 14, 2026

KTM accelerates into 2026 with a six-model lineup that offers riders a range of naked options, from lightweight urban agility and compact city performers to full-scale, hyper-naked and range-topping powerhouses.

KTM roars into the New Year with its most complete naked lineup to date. (Photos: KTM)

KTM 125 Duke

For 2026, the KTM 125 Duke sets itself apart from the rest of the small Duke range, with two new colorways, improved fueling, and a higher top speed, while maintaining a refined ride-by-wire system, cornering ABS, and a 5-inch TFT full color display as standard equipment.

2026 KTM 125 Duke

KTM 250 Duke

The 2026 KTM 250 Duke casts a slim and compact shadow, thanks to a recent styling upgrade. This is further enhanced by two new colorways, setting it apart from the rest of the range. Sitting between lightweight agility and performance, its single-cylinder engine makes the Duke 250 a standout choice for riders looking to step up in displacement from the 125 Duke.

2026 KTM 390 Duke

KTM 390 Duke

KTM calls its 390 Duke “the ultimate all-round lightweight naked, fusing everyday practicality with impressive performance.” Equipped with a strong single-cylinder engine, premium technology, and performance-focused ergonomics, it strives to give a big-bike feel in an agile, accessible package. For 2026, that gets further enhanced with an all-new WP FCR4 brake caliper for improved stopping performance, as well as two new colorways.

2026 KTM 390 Duke

KTM 990 Duke and Duke R

The KTM 990 Duke hits the midweight segment with parallel-twin power, sharp design, and advanced rider technology. Designed for ultimate road performance, it represents next-generation Duke DNA and a step forward in responsiveness and ride dynamics.

2026 KTM 990 Duke

First unveiled at EICMA 2024, the KTM 990 Duke R is now in production. It features an 8.8-inch touchscreen TFT with offline map navigation, increased power figures, Brembo brakes, and fully adjustable WP APEX suspension with linkage at the rear. This also makes it the most performance-focused expression of the new platform, offering track-inspired performance in a street-ready chassis.

2026 KTM 990 Duke R

KTM 1390 Super Duke R Evo

KTM rounds out the range with the 1390 Super Duke R Evo, a bike with hyper-naked performance power, advanced aerodynamics, and the latest chassis engineering. It brings semi-active suspension, cornering ABS, and all-new rider aids.

Related Articles
2026 KTM 1390 Super Duke R Evo

The 2026 KTM 250 Duke, 390 Duke, and 990 Duke will be available at authorized KTM dealers in early spring 2026. The 2026 KTM 990 Duke R and 1390 Super Duke R Evo are at dealers now.

For more news about the KTM naked model range, visit KTM.com or your nearest authorized KTM dealer.

Tags
The StaffJanuary 14, 2026

Related Articles

KTM joins AIMExpo

KTM Group to connect with dealership network at AIMExpo

October 28, 2025
Honda unveils 2026 Rebel lineup

Honda announces its 2026 Rebel cruiser lineup

October 15, 2025
John Penton

Industry icon John Penton passes away weeks after celebrating 100th birthday

September 9, 2025
John Penton turns 100!

Off-road legend John Penton celebrates 100th birthday

August 21, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.