KTM releases six updated Duke naked bikes for the 2026 model year

KTM accelerates into 2026 with a six-model lineup that offers riders a range of naked options, from lightweight urban agility and compact city performers to full-scale, hyper-naked and range-topping powerhouses.

KTM roars into the New Year with its most complete naked lineup to date. (Photos: KTM)

KTM 125 Duke

For 2026, the KTM 125 Duke sets itself apart from the rest of the small Duke range, with two new colorways, improved fueling, and a higher top speed, while maintaining a refined ride-by-wire system, cornering ABS, and a 5-inch TFT full color display as standard equipment.

2026 KTM 125 Duke

KTM 250 Duke

The 2026 KTM 250 Duke casts a slim and compact shadow, thanks to a recent styling upgrade. This is further enhanced by two new colorways, setting it apart from the rest of the range. Sitting between lightweight agility and performance, its single-cylinder engine makes the Duke 250 a standout choice for riders looking to step up in displacement from the 125 Duke.

2026 KTM 390 Duke

KTM 390 Duke

KTM calls its 390 Duke “the ultimate all-round lightweight naked, fusing everyday practicality with impressive performance.” Equipped with a strong single-cylinder engine, premium technology, and performance-focused ergonomics, it strives to give a big-bike feel in an agile, accessible package. For 2026, that gets further enhanced with an all-new WP FCR4 brake caliper for improved stopping performance, as well as two new colorways.

2026 KTM 390 Duke

KTM 990 Duke and Duke R

The KTM 990 Duke hits the midweight segment with parallel-twin power, sharp design, and advanced rider technology. Designed for ultimate road performance, it represents next-generation Duke DNA and a step forward in responsiveness and ride dynamics.

2026 KTM 990 Duke

First unveiled at EICMA 2024, the KTM 990 Duke R is now in production. It features an 8.8-inch touchscreen TFT with offline map navigation, increased power figures, Brembo brakes, and fully adjustable WP APEX suspension with linkage at the rear. This also makes it the most performance-focused expression of the new platform, offering track-inspired performance in a street-ready chassis.

2026 KTM 990 Duke R

KTM 1390 Super Duke R Evo

KTM rounds out the range with the 1390 Super Duke R Evo, a bike with hyper-naked performance power, advanced aerodynamics, and the latest chassis engineering. It brings semi-active suspension, cornering ABS, and all-new rider aids.

2026 KTM 1390 Super Duke R Evo

The 2026 KTM 250 Duke, 390 Duke, and 990 Duke will be available at authorized KTM dealers in early spring 2026. The 2026 KTM 990 Duke R and 1390 Super Duke R Evo are at dealers now.

For more news about the KTM naked model range, visit KTM.com or your nearest authorized KTM dealer.