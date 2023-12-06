KTM unveils 1390 SUPER DUKE R EVO

KTM has introduced the 2024 1390 SUPER DUKE R EVO to the Naked segment. With 2024 marking 30 YEARS OF DUKE, the all-new KTM 1390 SUPER DUKE R EVO has evolved into the most fearsome iteration yet, with a new, more aggressive look.

The 2024 model features an all-new LED headlight, new tank spoilers, and added winglets. A further reduced subframe cover eliminates the brake light making for an even sharper look. With a lower overall profile and more emphasis placed on the compact chassis, the KTM 1390 SUPER DUKE R EVO looks more muscular and aggressive than ever before; KTM upped the attitude by lowering the altitude.

The KTM 1390 SUPER DUKE R EVO will be offered in select 30 YEARS OF DUKE colorways, reminiscent of the orange scheme found on the 2005 KTM 990 SUPER DUKE. Photos courtesy of KTM

A redesigned air intake and airbox see a revised fuel tank with an overall tank capacity of 4.6 gallons, which is an increase of 1.5 liters over the predecessor. This not only takes the riding range up, but also performs an important ergonomic function. Every panel has been calculated for optimum thickness and minimized where possible, with new tank spoilers and added winglets increasing downforce.

The lightweight and ‘smart’ headlight design creates the biggest visual impact on the model. Weighing in at nearly 1.5 pounds less than the previous unit, and boasting an alien-like design, it adds an all-new aggressive glare to the KTM 1390 SUPER DUKE R EVO. Position and daytime running lights are located on the profile of the headlight, which auto-adjusts in intensity according to ambient light conditions thanks to a light sensor integrated into the dashboard.

With a lower overall profile and more emphasis placed on the compact chassis, the KTM 1390 SUPER DUKE R EVO looks more muscular and aggressive than ever before.

Additionally, the KTM 1390 SUPER DUKE R EVO is fitted with Coming Home light functionality as standard. The headlight will remain on after the ignition has been switched off for greater ambient visibility. This not only illuminates the surroundings but provides a level of safety when parking in dark areas.

The model required an enlarged “heart” to keep up with its muscular stance and boasts an updated version of the LC8. The bore is increased to about 4.3 inches to achieve an engine displacement of 1,350 cc, with an all-new cam shift integrated on the cylinder heads. This provides more power and torque throughout the rpm range and allows for a more differentiated fuel mapping to meet the latest emission regulations.

Getting power to the ground comes courtesy of new, lightweight MICHELIN Power GP tires with dual-compound technology, as well as a new suspension management taken to an all-new level with the latest generation of WP Semi-Active Technology (SAT). The suspension system features electronically controlled magnetic valves for variable damping, providing a wide range of adjustability – from maximum comfort to track-ready stiffness.

The SCU (Suspension Control Unit) adapts the damping rates via the magnetic valves in real-time, reading the road surface and rider style to automatically adjust the suspension on the fly.

The model debuts updated PERFORMANCE and TRACK MODES, complete with lap timer and telemetry stats, as well as optional ENGINE BRAKE CONTROL and an updated SUSPENSION PRO module.

The KTM 1390 SUPER DUKE R EVO will be offered in select 30 YEARS OF DUKE colorways, reminiscent of the orange scheme found on the 2005 KTM 990 SUPER DUKE. A full range of specially developed KTM PowerParts and KTM PowerWear are available for riders to personalize their motorcycles and get themselves kitted up in READY TO RACE performance.

KTM will also be giving away a brand new KTM 1390 SUPER DUKE R EVO toward the end of the year. Entrants are encouraged to visit www.ktm.com to sign up for the KTM newsletter to be entered into the lucky draw. Find the new KTM 1390 SUPER DUKE R EVO at authorized KTM dealers in time for the new year.

KTM 390 DUKE MSRP: $6,299 KTM 990 DUKE MSRP: $12,500 KTM 1390 SUPER DUKE R EVO MSRP: $21,499