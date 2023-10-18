KTM unveils 2024 mini-cross lineup

KTM has revealed the 2024 KTM SX Mini lineup following the successes of the full-sized KTM SX range. The 2024 KTM 50 SX and 65 SX have hit the track with a completely fresh approach in the development of race-ready motocross machines aimed at grassroots racing.

The 2024 KTM 50 SX has been developed to be as close to a scaled-down version of a full-size KTM SX machine as possible, with careful consideration paid to young riders’ needs and body proportions.

The development of the 2024 KTM 65 SX was done in close cooperation with a number of international test riders who have been successfully racing and testing the different development stages over the last two years.

KTM has revealed the 2024 KTM 50 SX and the 2024 KTM 65 SX following the successes of the full-sized KTM SX range. Photos courtesy of KTM

With top-level handling and performance being a critical and essential part of mini-cross, both the 2024 KTM 50 SX and 2024 KTM 65 SX are built around a new, advanced steel frame with a lightweight, polyamide glass fiber reinforced steel, two-piece subframe.

The new frame allows for adjustability to cater to a rider’s height, ensuring young riders and racers are confident and in control of their machine. Suspension, handlebar position, bodywork, and subframe are now height adjustable to match the growing needs of young riders. Seat height is adjustable between 24.9 inches to 26.8 inches for the 2024 KTM 50 SX and 28.7 inches to 29.9 inches for the 2024 KTM 65 SX.

The 2024 KTM 50 SX has a new engine with upped displacement and increased power, delivering serious racing performance for the competitive youngsters on the starting line, while remaining suitable for a range of ability levels. A new, larger one-piece radiator keeps temperatures in check, while a new digital ignition provides more ignition power and reduces trackside maintenance.

The KTM 65 SX benefits from updates to the engine, radiators, and air box, and features a new digital ignition, all aimed at keeping the KTM 65 SX at the front of the pack.

Both mini-cross models feature the latest in suspension technology, with a 35 mm USD WP XACT AER fork taking charge at the front. On the rear, an all-new fully adjustable WP XACT monoshock is fitted for perfect balance and damping characteristics, with both models benefiting from revised fitment and geometry.

For model year 2024, the KTM 50 SX FACTORY EDITION will find its way onto the racetrack, boasting a list of top-shelf high-performance components over and above the standard 2024 KTM 50 SX spec sheet.

The 2024 KTM 50 SX FACTORY EDITION is wrapped in a Red Bull KTM Factory Racing-inspired graphics kit, with an orange, high-grip diamante KTM factory seat. Performance is increased, thanks to a full FMF exhaust system and Iridium BRISK FE-specific spark plug, making it the ideal choice for young up-and-coming champions.

The 2024 KTM Sportminicycle range represents KTM’s dedication to mini-cross, with the same amount of energy and attention to detail by the same team in Austria who are also in charge of the race-proven full-size models.

The 2024 KTM mini-cross lineup will be available in authorized KTM dealers in November.