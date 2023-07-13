KTM reveals 2024 500 EXC-F SIX DAYS dual-sport

KTM has unveiled the 2024 KTM 500 EXC-F SIX DAYS dual-sport, flying the International Six Days Enduro (ISDE) flag. The bike will tear out of the pit lane sporting the Argentinian flag for only the second time in the collaboration's long history. Hundreds of riders and thousands of fans will visit the wine-making Cuyo region in November, ready to experience six days of flat-out, thrilling racing.
As with the ISDE, the 2024 KTM 500 EXC-F SIX DAYS is created to offer riders the ultimate off-road experience. Benefiting from an almost 95% new chassis, the KTM 500 EXC-F SIX DAYS sets itself further apart with an extended list of top-of-the-line components, all specially designed and built for the rigors of the International Six Days Enduro.
Along with an all-new high-gloss orange powder-coated frame, closed-cartridge suspension, refined bodywork, unique SIX DAYS Argentina graphics, and industry-leading technology, the 2024 KTM 500 EXC-F SIX DAYS also features the following additional parts list:
- Orange frame protectors
- Grippier SIX DAYS specific seat
- Handlebar with specific SIX DAYS bend
- Anthracite coated muffler with SIX DAYS logo
- GIANT high-strength rims with SIX DAYS logo
- Orange-anodized CNC machined triple clamps
- Orange front axle puller
- Semi-floating front brake disc
- Solid rear brake disc
- Rear brake safety wire
- Orange chain guide
- Composite skid plate
- Radiator fan
The KTM 500 EXC-F SIX DAYS is part of a lineage in a long-standing tradition that now dates back almost 20 years. With over three decades of racing experience and more than 126 World Enduro titles in the trophy cabinet – many of those accrued racing the ISDE – the 2024 KTM 500 EXC-F SIX DAYS is a celebration and continuation of that trend. For more information, visit KTM.com.