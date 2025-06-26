Motorcycle enthusiasts across the globe should take note: the future of premier motorcycle racing is shifting gears. The European Commission has granted unconditional approval for Liberty Media’s acquisition of Dorna Sports, the exclusive commercial rights holder of MotoGP, paving the way for the transaction to close by July 3, 2025.

With this green light, Liberty Media—best known in motorsports for its ownership of Formula 1—will officially add MotoGP to its expanding portfolio. The move brings new potential for global fan engagement, commercial growth, and crossover exposure between F1 and MotoGP audiences.

The deal values Dorna at €4.3 billion and gives Liberty Media an 84% ownership stake, with the Dorna management team—led by long-standing CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta—retaining the remaining 16%. Ezpeleta will continue to helm MotoGP operations from its headquarters in Madrid, ensuring continuity as the series enters this new era.

“MotoGP is one of the most thrilling sports on earth,” said Ezpeleta, emphasizing the series’ global fan appeal and commercial strength. He described the approval as a “milestone confirming the even brighter future that lies ahead.”

Liberty Media President and CEO Derek Chang echoed that optimism: “We are thrilled to officially commence Liberty’s partnership with Carmelo and his excellent management team. MotoGP is a highly attractive premium sports asset… We believe the sport and brand have significant growth potential.”

MotoGP has undergone significant evolution since its inaugural season in 1949. The 2025 calendar features 22 races across 18 countries, with global TV audiences in the hundreds of millions. Liberty Media is expected to leverage its expertise in content, sponsorship, and digital fan engagement—honed through its transformation of Formula 1—to supercharge MotoGP’s international expansion.

For motorcycle industry stakeholders—dealers, OEMs, racing teams, and aftermarket players—this deal could bring new commercial opportunities. With Liberty Media at the helm, MotoGP may receive greater exposure in key growth markets, such as the U.S., Southeast Asia, and Latin America—regions where powersports sales, product demand, and motorsports fandom are on the rise.

The financing for the deal includes $1 billion in committed term loan funding, as well as cash from the Formula One Group and Formula 1. Following the acquisition, MotoGP, Formula 1, and Quint (Liberty’s other sports media asset) will operate under the Formula One Group tracking stock (NASDAQ: FWONA, FWONK).

Importantly, several Formula 1 veterans will join Dorna’s board, including Chase Carey and Sean Bratches, bringing their expertise in growing a global racing brand. Their involvement could signal a similar strategic overhaul for MotoGP—from broadcast packaging to digital media, fan experiences, and race promotion.

MotoGP now stands on the brink of a bold transformation. For the motorcycle industry, Liberty Media’s stewardship could redefine how two-wheeled racing supports brand building, product development, and the next generation of fans and riders.

Stay tuned—this shift in ownership might just accelerate the entire industry.