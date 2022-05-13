Suzuki, MotoGP, DORNA and what it means to U.S. dealerships

Suzuki Motor USA has issued a bulletin related to recent reports that Suzuki would be exiting the MotoGP World Championship at the end of the current season. Following the official announcement made by Suzuki Motor Corporation on May 12, Suzuki Motor USA is providing further insight via Kerry Graeber, Vice President, Division Manager, MC/ATV Sales and Marketing.

We’re passing it along in effort to provide dealerships with more clarity.

“Here is where the situation currently stands:

“Suzuki Motor Corporation is, in fact, exploring leaving MotoGP at the end of 2022 and is negotiating with series organizer DORNA on an exit plan. This decision has been made in light of the changing market environment and is part of a strategy to allocate resources to ensure the health and vibrancy of Suzuki’s overall business -- particularly in the areas of sustainability, carbon neutrality, and alternative fuel technologies. Like all companies, Suzuki is adjusting to a rapidly changing world.

“This business decision does not undermine Suzuki’s dedication and commitment to its motorcycle and ATV business or the U.S. powersports market.

“Suzuki Motor Corporation and Suzuki Motor USA, LLC are committed to powersports and the U.S. market and will continue to deliver and service the premium quality Suzuki motorcycles, ATVs, and scooters you’ve come to expect.

“Thanks to you and your hard work, Suzuki Motor USA will continue to build on the recent successful launches of the new Suzuki Hayabusa, the GSX-S1000, and GSX-S1000GT/GT+ models. Additionally, Suzuki is excited to continue this pattern of success and will present several more new models in the near future. Despite extreme challenges over the past two years related to the global pandemic, we have carefully managed our business, are in good financial health, and are poised for a return to growth.

“Additionally, please see the commonly asked questions below:

“Why is Suzuki leaving MotoGP?

Advertisement

“Suzuki is leaving the MotoGP Championship due to current global economic conditions and to allocate resources to ensure the health and growth potential of Suzuki’s overall business.

“Does this mean Suzuki will cease manufacturing motorcycles and related products?

“No. Suzuki is committed to continue to do business in the motorcycle category and deliver premium Suzuki motorcycles, ATVs, and scooters to its dealers and customers.

“Will Suzuki continue to do business in the U.S.?

“Yes. Suzuki will continue to work hard to invest in and grow the Suzuki motorcycle business in the U.S. with several new models coming over the next few years.

“Will Suzuki continue with its race programs in the U.S.?

“Yes. As a means to market and develop its products, Suzuki plans to continue with its racing programs and promotions in MotoAmerica Road Racing, AMA Supercross/Motocross, and NHRA Pro Stock Drag Racing.

“Will Suzuki ever return to MotoGP?

“There are no immediate plans to return to the MotoGP World Championship, but the possibility exists that Suzuki could return at a future time depending on its business objectives.

“What does the future look like for Suzuki products here in the U.S.?

“The future is strong for Suzuki in the U.S. The recent success of the new Hayabusa, GSX-S1000, and GSX-S1000GT/GT+ are just the beginning in a series of new Suzuki motorcycles that will be introduced in the near future.”