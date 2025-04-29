NPDA’s new education platform looks to give its dealer members an EDGE

The National Powersports Dealer Association (NPDA) recently launched its EDGE educational platform, a dealer-facing webinar that can give dealership owners and staff an upper hand.

EDGE, which stands for education, development, growth and excellence, is the official education and career development platform of the NPDA. Designed specifically for dealership staff, EDGE provides the knowledge and skills necessary to build lasting careers in powersports while helping dealerships thrive.

“The NPDA was formed to give our dealer members an edge in profitability, so it’s exciting to get EDGE underway,” says Bob Kee, chairman of the NPDA board of directors and co-owner of Destination Cycle in Kerrville, Texas. “Our goal is to provide dealership owners and staff with tools for sustainable profitability, and the EDGE curriculum is an important component.”

The EDGE platform launched in April, with the first in a year-long offering of live, interactive webinars. Owners and staff at NPDA-member dealerships, as well as NPDA partners, can join the webinars at no cost. The fee for non-members to attend a webinar is $79.99.

The NPDA will be promoting the dealerships that have the most attendees at each live webinar. The NPDA EDGE Leaderboard will feature a list of dealerships that had the most webinar attendees, as the sessions and topics will target a wide range of management and staff. The EDGE Leaderboard will be found in a variety of public-facing locations, including on social media posts and NPDA.org.

Participants in the NPDA EDGE program will receive a certificate of completion, recognizing their engagement and commitment to professional development. While these certificates are not part of a formally accredited or certified program currently, the NPDA says they serve as a strong indicator of continued learning and industry involvement.

“Our development tracks are delivered by our partners and approved by our board of directors, all of them dealership owners. We will be rolling out additional elements to EDGE all aimed at providing our dealer members with an exceptional NPDA membership experience.”

Dealers can join the NPDA at npda.org/dealer.