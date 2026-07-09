Suzuki unveils first wave of 2027 motorcycles led by new SV-7GX sport crossover models

Suzuki Motor USA has kicked off its 2027 model year with a diverse lineup of new motorcycles, highlighted by the introduction of the all-new SV-7GX and SV-7GXV sport crossover models, updated RM-Z motocross bikes, and pricing and availability for the GSX-R1000 40th Anniversary Edition superbikes.

Suzuki Motor USA has kicked off its 2027 model year with a diverse lineup of new motorcycles, highlighted by the introduction of the all-new SV-7GX and SV-7GXV sport crossover models, and pricing and availability for the GSX-R1000 40th Anniversary Edition superbikes. (Photos: Suzuki)

The announcement marks Suzuki’s first group of 2027 models and spans three key segments: street, motocross and superbike performance.

All-new SV-7GX expands Suzuki’s V-Twin lineup

Headlining the announcement is the new SV-7GX sport crossover, which builds upon Suzuki’s venerable 645cc 90-degree V-Twin platform while adding modern touring technology and rider-focused features.

The new SV-7GX sport crossover builds upon Suzuki’s venerable 645cc 90-degree V-Twin platform while adding modern touring technology and rider-focused features.

Designed to serve as a versatile motorcycle for commuting, weekend rides and touring, the SV-7GX includes ride-by-wire throttle, the Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (SIRS), a 4.2-inch TFT display with Suzuki Ride Connect+ smartphone connectivity, selectable ride modes, traction control, bi-directional quick shifter, adjustable windscreen, full LED lighting and an integrated rear carrier.

Suzuki also introduced the value-priced SV-7GXV, which carries an MSRP of $8,399, compared to $8,599 for the SV-7GX. The SV-7GXV includes the same V-Twin platform while offering riders a more affordable entry point into Suzuki’s crossover lineup.

The SV-7GXV includes the same V-Twin platform while offering riders a more affordable entry point into Suzuki’s crossover lineup.

Both models will be available through Suzuki’s online reservation program from July 8-31, allowing customers to reserve motorcycles through participating Suzuki dealers for priority delivery.

GSX-R celebrates 40 years

Suzuki also announced official pricing for its 2027 GSX-R1000 40th Anniversary Edition models. The updated superbikes feature a revised 999.8cc inline-four engine, new Bosch six-axis IMU, updated electronic rider aids, enhanced traction control and cornering ABS systems. The flagship GSX-R1000RS adds carbon-fiber winglets inspired by Suzuki’s Suzuka 8-Hour endurance race machine.

Suzuki also announced official pricing for its 2027 GSX-R1000 40th Anniversary Edition models.

The anniversary lineup includes:

GSX-R1000 40th Anniversary Edition — MSRP $16,399

— MSRP GSX-R1000R 40th Anniversary Edition — MSRP $17,939

— MSRP GSX-R1000RS 40th Anniversary Edition — MSRP $18,639

Like the new SV models, Suzuki is offering an online reservation program through July 31 for customers looking to secure one of the limited anniversary motorcycles.

RM-Z motocross models receive updates

Fresh off Ken Roczen’s 2026 AMA Supercross championship, Suzuki’s RM-Z motocross lineup returns with several updates.

The Suzuki 2027 RM-Z450 will retail with an MSRP of $9,699.

The 2027 RM-Z450 (MSRP $9,699) receives new KYB front and rear suspension, lighter RK Excel wheels, revised intake and exhaust components, and Bridgestone Battlecross X30 tires.

The 2027 RM-Z250 (MSRP $8,499) features updated KYB suspension settings, RK Excel rims, new Dunlop Geomax MX34 tires and a revised exhaust system.

The expanded RM Army package will include a Ken Roczen Championship Replica Graphics Kit for the RM-Z250 and RM-Z450.

Suzuki is also expanding its RM Army Package for eligible RM-Z buyers. New 2027 RM-Z250 and RM-Z450 purchasers will receive a Ken Roczen Championship Replica Graphics Kit along with a Pro Circuit T-6 exhaust system.

Dealer opportunity

With reservation programs available for both the GSX-R anniversary models and the new SV-7GX lineup, Suzuki dealers have an opportunity to begin generating early customer interest ahead of retail availability.

The addition of the SV-7GXV also gives dealers a lower-priced option to tout within Suzuki’s growing sport crossover category while leveraging the long-standing reputation of the SV650 platform.

Suzuki says additional 2027 motorcycle models will be announced as the model year rollout continues.