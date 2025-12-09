Suzuki brings back popular bike, ATV models to its 2026 lineup

Returning for the 2026 model year, Suzuki Motor announced the return of several key machines to its lineup, led by the DR-Z4SM, the GSX-S1000GX+, and a complete lineup of KingQuad ATVs.

Suzuki brings back popular ATVs and motorcycles for the 2026 model year. (Photo: Suzuki)

Spanning SuperMoto, sport performance, and a full spectrum of ATV utility and recreation models, Suzuki says the 2026 lineup ensures riders and workers alike have dependable, capable machines ready for any task, trail, or adventure.

Touring

The 2026 GSX-S1000GX+ is a fusion of superbike performance, long-distance comfort, and advanced electronic control. Powered by a GSX-R1000-derived 999cc inline-four, the GX+ has acceleration and mid-range power ideal for sport touring. Its upright ergonomics, increased suspension travel, and ground-clearance-enhancing chassis geometry are ideal for highways and backroads. It includes features such as advanced electronic suspension, a road-adaptive stabilization system, and a 6.5-inch TFT display with smartphone connectivity. MSRP: $18,749

The 2026 GSX-S1000GX+

Supermoto

The 2026 DR-Z4SM reimagines the iconic DR-Z400SM formula with modern performance, advanced electronics, and sharper Supermoto styling. Powered by a revised 398cc DOHC engine with EFI and Ride-by-Wire throttle control, the DR-Z4SM delivers torque-rich character while meeting global emissions standards. A new twin-spar frame and fully adjustable KYB suspension elevate handling precision, and wide 17-inch radial tires deliver confident grip on both the street and the track.



The DR-Z4SM features Suzuki Intelligent Ride System technology, including SDMS, traction control with gravel mode, and switchable rear ABS. It has minimalistic bodywork and features full LED lighting and a modern LCD. The DR-Z4SM starts at $8,999, while the DR-Z4SM+, which is factory-equipped with accessories including front and rear axle slides, hand guards, and a rear cargo carrier, is $9,299.

The 2026 DR-Z4SM+

KingQuad range

The 2026 KingQuad 750AXi features a 722cc DOHC single-cylinder engine that delivers strong low- to mid-range torque. The Quadmati CVT transmission and selectable 2WD/4WD drivetrain give control on any terrain. Independent suspension, high-clearance fenders, 25-inch high-traction tires, with rear cargo racks and a standard trailer hitch make this ATV confident and versatile. MSRP: $10,029.

The Key KingQuad 750AXi

Suzuki is also returning the KingQuad 500AXI and the KingQuad 400 models for 2026. Both the KingQuad 750 and 500 range also include power steering editions that start at $10,029-$11,129. For full model specs, colorways, and pricing, visit Suzuki Cycles.