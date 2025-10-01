Suzuki rolls out second wave of 2026 bike models

Suzuki Motor USA released the second half of its 2026 motorcycle lineup, headlined by a Hayabusa Special Edition, GSX-R 40th anniversary editions, and a new DR-Z4S+.

Suzuki announces the second wave of its 2026 motorcycle lineup, highlighted by GSX-R 40th anniversary editions and a new DR-Z4S+, which adds accessories to the dual-sport that was significantly updated for 2025. (Photos: Suzuki)

This lineup also includes a range of sport, street, adventure, and dual sport categories, completing its massive 2026 motorcycle lineup. Look back at Suzuki’s first wave, which was announced in July.

Sport and street

R750Z 40th Anniversary

Suzuki is celebrating four decades of GSX-R performance, rolling out its 40th anniversary editions of the GSX-R750Z and GSX-R600 for the 2026 model year. They will be available in a special colorway called Pearl Vigor Blue and Pearl Tech White, with 40th-anniversary logos that are inspired by the original GSX-R.

The R750Z 40th Anniversary features a fuel-injected, 750cc, four-cylinder engine. It has a twin-spar aluminum frame, a Showa BPF fork and remote reservoir shock, two racing-developed engine control maps, a built-in lap timer, and a programmable shift light. Its front turn signals are also integrated into the rearview mirrors. It will be available for $13,449. The GSX-R600 40th Anniversary has the same features as the R750Z, only it is equipped with a fuel-injected 599cc, four-cylinder engine, and will be available for $12,399.

On the street side, the GSX-S1000 naked bike returns with its 999cc GSX-R-based engine, twin-spar aluminum frame, fully adjustable KYB suspension, and ABS-equipped Brembo monoblock brakes. It includes three ride modes, five-mode traction control, East Start, Low RPM Assist, the Suzuki Clutch Assist System, a bidirectional quickshifter, and MotoGP-inspired winglets. MSRP sits at $11,989.

The new Hayabusa models are powered by a 1,340cc inline four-cylinder engine with a stainless-steel twin-silencer exhaust. The range all have a twin-spar aluminum frame, adjustable KYB suspension, Brembo Stylema brakes, traction control, a bidirectional quickshifter, launch control, smart cruise, and full LED lighting.

Hayabusa Special Edition

The Hayabusa Special Edition will be available in Pearl Vigor Blue with an MSRP of $20,129. The rest of the Hayabusa range will be available in Candy Daring Red and Glass Sparkle Black or Pearl Vigor Blue and Pearl Brilliant White for $19,499.

Touring and adventure

Returning to the Suzuki lineup is Rider Magazine’s 2022 Motorcycle of the Year, the GSX-S1000GT+. The sports touring model has a 999cc, GSX-R-based engine and is enhanced by the Suzuki Intelligent Ride System. It also features a lightweight aluminum frame, adjustable KYB suspension, and balanced ergonomics.

Suzuki also unveiled five V-Strom adventure-touring bikes, including two 1050 models and three 800 models.

The V-Strom 1050 and 1050DE share a 1,037cc V-Twin, a twin-spar frame, and fully adjustable suspension. Tech includes cruise control, a bidirectional quickshifter, lean-sensitive ABS, and a 5-inch TFT LCD instrument panel with a USB port on the side. They also include a hand-adjustable windscreen and a height-adjustable seat.

V-Storm 1050DE

The V-Strom 1050 has cast-aluminum 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels, while the DE has spoked 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels. The DE also gets a Gravel traction control mode and the option to switch off rear ABS.

Pricing for the V-Strom 1050DE is $16,449, while the 1050 suggested price tag is $15,499.

The 800 models include the V-Strom 800 ($10,249), 800DE ($11,799, and 800DE Adventure ($13,249), all powered by a 776cc parallel-Twin with a 270-degree firing order and Suzuki’s Cross Balancer system. They include traction control, two-level ABS, a bidirectional quickshifter, the Easy Start and Low RPM Assist systems, a color TFT display, and a height-adjustable windscreen.

Dual sport

The DR-Z4S received its first significant update in 25 years for 2025 and returns unchanged. The revised 398cc engine is now fuel-injected and received a new steel twin-spar frame. It includes fully adjustable KYB suspension, IRC dual-purpose tires, a 2.3-gallon fuel tank, three ride modes, four traction control modes with a Gravel mode, switchable ABS, the Suzuki Easy Start system, and a bifunction LED headlight. The DR-Z4S+ model is new for 2026 and adds a skid plate, handguards, and front and rear brake rotor guards.

The DR-Z4S has an MSRP of $8,999, and the DR-Z4S+ has an MSRP of $9,299.

Dealer takeaway

Suzuki’s second 2026 wave reinforces the OEM’s commitment to performance, innovation, and versatility. With an eclectic range of sport, street, adventure, and dual sport categories, dealers can reach a broader consumer base. For full details and dealer resources, visit SuzukiCycles.com.