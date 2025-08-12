The 2025 Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days presented by Turn 14 Distribution once again packed the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course July 25–27, drawing tens of thousands of riders, collectors, and enthusiasts for what the American Motorcyclist Association calls “the best weekend in American motorcycling.”

Dubbed “the best weekend in motorcycling,” Vintage Motorcycle Days lived up to the hype with thousands of enthusiasts, demo rides, and the largest swap meet ever at the scenic Mid-Ohio Sportscar Course in Lexington, Ohio. (Photos: Ken Engleman)

The three-day event — owned and organized by the AMA and co-promoted by Green-Savoree Racing Promotions — combined National Championship vintage racing, North America’s largest motorcycle swap meet, demo rides, and special marque celebrations, while raising funds for the American Motorcycle Heritage Foundation and the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame.

This year’s featured marque, Suzuki, marked 50 years of RM motocross models and 40 years of GSX-R sportbikes with rare models on display in the AMA Hall of Fame tent.

Brad Lackey, 1982 500cc Motocross World Champion and AMA Hall of Famer, served as Grand Marshal, meeting fans, signing autographs, and leading several of the weekend’s festivities.

Industry presence

Demo rides were offered by several OEMs, including Royal Enfield, where our colleague from Rider Magazine was on hand to document the demo experience for the brand.

Suzuki, Yamaha, Royal Enfield, and Harley-Davidson all offered demo rides. Sponsors ranged from title partner Permco and presenting sponsor Turn 14 Distribution to companies like Kenda Tire, B’laster, SSR Motorsports, Biltwell, Mecum Auctions, and Kabuto Helmets.

“The event wouldn’t be possible without our sponsors, partners, volunteers, and the AMA staff,” — AMA President & CEO Rob Dingman.

Racing and swap meet

One of the main attractions at Vintage Days is the swap meet, where dealers, vendors and collectors gather to buy and sell some of the most unique vehicles and products in one setting like Mid-Ohio.

The massive swap meet sold out in advance, reinforcing its status as the largest motorcycle swap meet in North America. Racing was held across vintage motocross, flat track, hare scrambles, trials, and road racing, with support from numerous volunteer organizations.

AMA Racing Manager Jeff Canfield called it “one of the most successful AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days race programs ever.”

Community effort

More than 100 volunteers — many from AMA-chartered clubs and partner groups — helped run the event. AMA board members also pitched in on-site, supporting racing, swap meet operations, and Hall of Fame collections.

It takes a large group of volunteers to help pull off the event, and they did a great job of managing the mayhem that is motorized vehicles going every which way around the outside of the racetrack.

The AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days remain a major draw for the powersports community each summer, serving as both a celebration of motorcycling history and a revenue driver for the AMA’s heritage preservation work.

For more photos from the event, visit VintageMotorcycleDays.com.