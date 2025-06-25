Latest NewsMotorcycleNewsNews EnewsletterTop Stories

AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame announces class of 2025

The StaffJune 25, 2025

After several weeks of voting, in which thousands of ballots were cast, the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame announced the six esteemed inductees to be honored at the 2025 AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Oct. 23 in Pickerington, Ohio.

The 2025 AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be held on Oct. 23 in Pickerington, Ohio. (Photo: AMA Archives)

The AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Class of 2025 includes Dana Bell, Chris Carter, Colin Edwards, Joe Kopp, Chad Reed and Ryan Young.

You can read the complete list of nominees and their accomplishments here, and check out the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Class of 2024 here.

“This distinguished group of motorcyclists exemplifies the spirit, diversity, and dedication of the motorcycling community,” — Rob Dingman, President & CEO, AMA

“Each has made a lasting impact on our sport and lifestyle — whether through competition, advocacy, innovation, or inspiration. Their contributions, from racetracks to legislative chambers to the open road, have shaped motorcycling as we know it, and we are proud to recognize them with this well-deserved honor.”

The induction ceremony will kick off AMA Hall of Fame Days, set to run Oct. 23-26, which will include an AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Bike Night and open house at the AMA Hall of Fame Museum on Oct. 25. The AMA Induction Ceremony will be held at the Violet Township Event Center on Oct. 23, and will be followed by a cocktail reception at the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Museum.

Hall of Fame inductees are selected from eight areas of influence: Ambassadors & Industry, Design & Engineering, Dirt Track, Leadership & Motorcycle Rights, Motocross & Supercross, Off-Road, Road Racing and Specialty Competition.

Secure your seat at the 2025 AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony by purchasing tickets here.

