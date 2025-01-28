DealersLatest NewsMotorcycleNewsNews EnewsletterTop Stories

2025 AMA Hall of Fame Days to run in Ohio in October

The StaffJanuary 28, 2025

The American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) will welcome the next class of motorcycling heroes during the 2025 AMA Hall of Fame Days, which will run October 23-26, on the AMA campus in Pickerington, Ohio.

The 2025 AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on Thursday, October 23, at the Violet Township Event Center in Pickerington, Ohio. Photo courtesy of AMA

“AMA Hall of Fame Days is an incredible celebration of motorcycling and the incredible individuals who define the spirit of motorcycling in America,” says Rob Dingman, president and CEO of the AMA. “We look forward to welcoming the motorcycling community back to our campus and celebrating the outstanding accomplishments of the upcoming class.”

The AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on Thursday, October 23, at the Violet Township Event Center in Pickerington, Ohio — minutes away from the AMA headquarters. The Induction Ceremony will serve as the formal introduction and celebration of the Hall of Fame Class of 2025, which will be announced at a later date.

The Induction Ceremony will be followed by a cocktail reception at the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Museum, where the inductees will unveil their museum exhibits and sign autographs for fans. In the days following the Induction Ceremony, the AMA will host the AMA Heritage Adventure Ride, a bike night, a pitbike exhibition, and more.

