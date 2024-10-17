Suzuki celebrates 50 years of RM Motocross heritage

Suzuki Motor USA celebrates the 50th anniversary of the legendary RM motocross line that started in 1975. Suzuki’s journey in motocross began in 1965 when it became the first Japanese manufacturer to compete in the Motocross World Championship. This bold move set the stage for decades of success, marked by technological advancements and relentless competition.

As the years progressed, Suzuki continued to innovate, with the RM series making its debut in 1975 with the RM125. This period saw Suzuki’s rise as a dominant force in motocross, producing machines like the RM125, known for its advanced suspension and lightweight design. The RM series quickly became a symbol of championship-winning performance. That legacy continues today with the RM-Z line.

To commemorate 50 years of RM motocross bike, Suzuki has enhanced the popular RM Army Edition kit offering that comes free with any 2025 RM-Z250 and 450 purchased through December 31, 2025.

As a tribute to five decades of motocross excellence, Suzuki is introducing five unique graphics kits, each paying homage to a distinct era of Suzuki’s motocross history. From the early days of the 70s livery to the modern design of championship-winning RM-Zs, these graphics kits connect the past with the present. Riders can show their pride by choosing their favorite era, enhancing their RM-Z with the same spirit that propelled Suzuki to the top of motocross championships throughout history.

Every purchase of a new 2025 RM-Z250 or RM-Z450 includes an RM Army Edition kit, which includes the Pro Circuit RM Army Edition T-6 full system exhaust and the choice of an era-specific Throttle Syndicate graphics kit, allowing riders to personalize their bikes with iconic Suzuki designs. Each kit was meticulously crafted to bring back the spirit of those winning machines, reflecting the aesthetics of some of Suzuki’s golden years in motocross.