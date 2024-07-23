MSF holds special election for board officers

The MSF Board of Trustees held a special election for the vice chair and secretary/treasurer positions. The board unanimously voted Chase Rastegar of Suzuki Motor USA as vice chair and Ken Durr of KTM North America as secretary/treasurer. The board also welcomed Trustee Guido Zucconi of Harley-Davidson Motor Company, who will replace outgoing Vice Chair Jason Tolleson of Harley-Davidson.

The MSF board unanimously voted Chase Rastegar of Suzuki Motor USA (left) vice chair and Ken Durr of KTM North America secretary/treasurer. (Photos: MSF, LinkedIn)

“As MSF continues to make progress on expanding training and raising awareness of the importance of safety and training, it is vital that we have strong leadership. I appreciate Chase, Ken, and the entire board of trustees for their work and leadership in ensuring staff and RiderCoaches can continue this important work.” MSF Chair Croft Long of Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A.

Also serving on the MSF Board of Trustees are Patti Ellsworth of Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A., Dane Hoechst of Indian Motorcycle Company, and James Nicholson of American Honda Motor Co., Inc. MSF is also sponsored by BRP, Inc., BMW Motorrad USA, and Triumph Motorcycles America.

“On behalf of the board and staff of MSF, I also want to take this opportunity to thank the thousands of MSF RiderCoaches across the country for their dedication to training and inspiring new riders. Their passion for educating riders on proper riding techniques, effective street strategies, and the importance of wearing all the gear all the time is essential work that is helping all riders ride their best,” Long concludes.