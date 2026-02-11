KTM parent Bajaj Mobility reports FY2025 financial results

Bajaj Mobility AG, the parent company of KTM, reported its fiscal year 2025 financial results, which, despite operational constraints in the first half of the year, showed overall positive signs, as the company says it will concentrate its focus on motorcycle production.

For the 2026 financial year, Bajaj says its focus is on further reducing costs, with key measures including enhancing efficiency, streamlining structures, and prioritizing the product and project portfolio. (Photo: KTM)

In the first half of 2025, restructuring measures and the temporary production shutdown had a significant impact on sales volumes and revenue, Bajaj says. A total of 50,334 motorcycles were sold in H1, supplemented by 34,950 units via its strategic partner Bajaj Auto. With production resuming during the summer, the second half of the year was more positive.

The company sold 80,464 motorcycles in the H2 2025, which was a 60% increase from the first half. Total sales volume for 2025, including Bajaj Auto, amounted to 209,704 units, a 28% year‑over‑year decrease. Its total motorcycle sales, including off-road, street, and mini, totaled 209,704, a 28.3% decrease from last year.

This resulted in a 46% revenue drop, reporting sales of 1.1 billion euros in 2025, compared to 1.88 billion euros in 2024.

Key facts

As part of the strategic realignment, several business areas were divested or discontinued in 2025. These included the KTM Sportcar/X‑BOW activities, the ownership stake in MV Agusta, and the entire bicycle segment. As a result, Bajaj is focused on the core premium motorcycle business. The workforce decreased to 3,782 employees, compared to 5,310 in the previous year.



Another key area was the normalization of supply chain and inventory structures. Groupwide motorcycle inventories were reduced by 101,153 units during the year, from 248,580 units at year-end 2024 to 147,427 at year-end 2025.



In addition, the group says it achieved the most successful motorsport year in its history in 2025, securing a total of 29 championship titles.

2026 Outlook

For the 2026 financial year, the focus is on further reducing costs. Key measures include enhancing efficiency, streamlining structures and prioritizing the product and project portfolio.



This year will also be marked by , including the KTM 990 RC R, the KTM 1390 Super Adventure S Evo, new LC4 models, and updated Husqvarna 701 models. These products, the company believes, will generate momentum in the markets and further strengthen the group’s positioning in the premium segment.

“In 2026, our clear focus is on the consistent and systematic continuation of the restructuring path we have set,” says CEO Gottfried Neumeister. “We have made a strong start to the new year: our newly introduced models are being very well received, and our recent motorsport successes are providing additional momentum — visibly contributing to sales growth.”