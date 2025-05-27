The Austrian motorcycle manufacturer KTM AG, has announced a significant development in its corporate trajectory: a strengthened partnership with long-time ally Bajaj Auto, which will now take on the role of a primary investor in KTM’s future.

Gottfried Neumeister, CEO of KTM AG, states that their longtime partner, Bajaj Auto, will inject an additional €600 million in KTM and become the primary investor. (Photo: KTM AG/PIERER Mobility)

In a statement shared by KTM, the company revealed that the strategic partnership will inject an additional €600 million ($680 million USD) into KTM’s operations, supplementing the €200 million already committed. This substantial investment comes after months of internal restructuring, planning, and negotiations aimed at rejuvenating the brand and ensuring long-term stability.

“Today we have been given the opportunity to continue the history of KTM,” says Gottfried Neumeister, CEO of KTM AG. “Together with our long-standing partner Bajaj, we were able to work out a strategy that will enable us to raise a further 600 million euros for our new start in addition to the 200 million euros already made available. The existing sites – in particular our main plant in Mattighofen/Munderfing – will remain the basis for our future success. This means that we will continue to be an important employer for the entire region.”

Neumeister also expressed gratitude to outgoing leader Stefan Pierer, crediting him with building “one of the world’s best-known motorcycle brands, which has a unique community.”

The announcement follows a related strategic shift at the parent company level. According to an ad hoc release by PIERER Mobility AG on May 22, Pierer Industrie AG and Bajaj Auto International Holdings B.V. have entered into a call option agreement that could potentially lead to a change of control of PIERER Mobility AG. Under the terms of the agreement, Bajaj BV has the option to acquire Pierer Industrie’s 50.1% stake in Pierer Bajaj AG—which indirectly controls PIERER Mobility AG—pending regulatory approval, with a deadline for execution set for the end of May 2026.

Until those approvals are obtained, the current ownership structure will remain in place.

The developments mark a pivotal moment for KTM as it aims to harness the renewed capital and corporate backing to enter a new chapter of innovation and growth. The company emphasized its commitment to maintaining its Austrian roots and its role as a regional employer.

For more detailed information, refer to the official press release by KTM and the disclosures by PIERER Mobility AG.