Banks want collateral for KTM loan

According to an Austrian newspaper report, KTM AG is continuing its quest to find an investor or bank to inject capital into the beleaguered brand. CEO Stefan Pierer presented a restructuring plan that offers vendors and creditors 30 percent of what is owed. The creditors have until February to decide if they will accept the plan. To meet the quota, the company needs liquidity from an investor or two; otherwise, it will be broken up and sold to the highest bidder.

KTM North America’s new headquarters in California

KTM’s restructuring administrator, lawyer Peter Vogl, concluded that KTM could not cover the 30 percent on its own. The Austrian motorcycle brand still has enough money to survive until January 19, at least, according to the newspaper.

The conditions

Bank meetings were held in December, where Pierer brass presented a plan to sell off the subsidiaries (GasGas, Husqvarna and KTM). However, the banks were not in favor of this plan. The banks apparently want the same collateral they had in October and request that the subsidiaries only transfer as much money to Pierer Mobility as is necessary for the group’s operation. The banks are also worried that selling off the brands would make them worse off than before.

India and China

Citibank is helping Pierer look for investors, which may come from their Indian and Chinese partners. According to KTM, “strategic and financial investors” are taking part in the process. But they must submit their binding offers by mid-January. KTM’s Indian partner Bajaj Auto Ltd. Bajaj has reportedly offered up to 300 million euros to support the “recovery” of Pierer Mobility AG, in which Bajaj holds around a 37 percent stake.

KTM management team announced its restructuring plan in December.

Pierer’s Chinese partner, CFMoto, is prepared to provide 350 to 700 million euros to restructure Pierer Mobility, and they want the majority ownership. CFMoto distributes and manufactures KTM in China for Pierer Mobility AG and CFMoto in Europe.

The banks want the investors grouped together, according to what the restructuring administrator wrote in his report. However, Pierer disagrees with the plan to get there and some of the finer legal points of the document. The banks want the final say, but Pierer may find a new investor with Citibank to forego this option.

The debts

KTM’s bicycle division has taken numerous losses in the last few years. By October 2024, Pierer New Mobility’s debts to KTM totaled 371 million euros. In addition, 50.1 percent of Italian motorcycle manufacturer MV Agusta was purchased in 2020 and 2022 at the cost of 220 million euros, which are now up for sale again. According to the administrators, what caused KTM’s downfall was its debt rose from 255 million to 1.7 billion euros between 2023 and the end of October 2024.

We will continue to follow the story and hope that KTM can find an investor and begin bailing out of this quagmire, but much damage has already been done.

Source: DerStandard